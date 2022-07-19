ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Sharon Kennedy: Climate change and a U.P. summer

By Sharon Kennedy
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpRhV_0gkOyYl500

Now that the phrase “global warming” has taken a back seat to “climate change,” it’s easier for a Doubting Thomas to understand these aren’t just buzzwords. They’re real occurrences and they’re happening worldwide. I’d be satisfied if Michigan’s Upper Peninsula had milder winters with less snow and cooler summers like the one we’re experiencing now.

Of course, by the time you read this it might be 90 degrees in the shade. I’m writing it July 10 and I’m wearing three layers of clothing because it’s cold in my rooms. I won’t turn up the furnace, but I am wearing fingerless woolen gloves.

Three times this summer I’ve pulled my electric blanket off my bed and three times I’ve put it back on. I even plugged in my oil-filled heater a few times to take the chill from my bedroom. Prior to drifting off to dreamland, I turn off the blanket and the heater, but I like the security the blanket offers. If the cold awakens me during the night, I can easily reach the controls and turn on the blanket. Ah, the bliss of a warm bed on a chilly night.

When I was a youngster, I remember brisk mornings, sunny afternoons, refreshing breezes and cool evenings. This summer reminds me of the old days long before anyone talked about global warming, climate change, melting polar icecaps and rising ocean waters. In my youth, I never heard of such things. What I did hear was Mom telling us there were starving children in China so we better eat our string beans. As we sat around the kitchen table, no one mentioned anything about the change in weather patterns. The only nod weather got was when the humidity was high or Mom predicted a downpour. She was our weatherperson, and she was rarely wrong.

One of my summer chores was hanging wet washday clothes on the line. We had one line in the front yard and a couple behind the house. We didn’t have a dryer so clotheslines were our only options. Mom cautioned my sister and me to test which way the wind was blowing before we hung anything. It would have been sheer ignorance if we tried to fight the wind instead of allowing it to billow through the clothes.

Even after I purchased a washer and dryer for this place, I occasionally hung things on the line. Then one day I decided I’d had enough of those little green bugs, flies, grasshoppers and an assortment of other insects on my clean sheets. I had the lines taken down and stuck my wet clothes in the dryer where they belonged. Some gals love the fresh scent of bedding dried outside. I say bravo and keep at it, but I’ll stick to my preferred method. No matter how sweet the wind, it’s the electric dryer for me.

Some readers will rejoice because I haven’t mentioned one word about politics other than climate change, which tends to create quite a stir among folks who dismiss it as fake liberal news. Strange to think that the weather we share has become a political bone of contention. It doesn’t take a degree in meteorology to know the winds of change are blowing from one continent to the other. It simply takes a walk around the block, a quick peek at the weather channel or recalling David Suzuki’s warnings. Nothing political about that, right?

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at authorsharonkennedy.com. Kennedy's latest book, “The SideRoad Kids: Tales from Chippewa County,” is available from her, Amazon, or Audible.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Chippewa County, MI
City
China Township, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Suzuki
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sault News

The Sault News

536
Followers
788
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy