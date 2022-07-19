Sharon Kennedy: Climate change and a U.P. summer

Now that the phrase “global warming” has taken a back seat to “climate change,” it’s easier for a Doubting Thomas to understand these aren’t just buzzwords. They’re real occurrences and they’re happening worldwide. I’d be satisfied if Michigan’s Upper Peninsula had milder winters with less snow and cooler summers like the one we’re experiencing now.

Of course, by the time you read this it might be 90 degrees in the shade. I’m writing it July 10 and I’m wearing three layers of clothing because it’s cold in my rooms. I won’t turn up the furnace, but I am wearing fingerless woolen gloves.

Three times this summer I’ve pulled my electric blanket off my bed and three times I’ve put it back on. I even plugged in my oil-filled heater a few times to take the chill from my bedroom. Prior to drifting off to dreamland, I turn off the blanket and the heater, but I like the security the blanket offers. If the cold awakens me during the night, I can easily reach the controls and turn on the blanket. Ah, the bliss of a warm bed on a chilly night.

When I was a youngster, I remember brisk mornings, sunny afternoons, refreshing breezes and cool evenings. This summer reminds me of the old days long before anyone talked about global warming, climate change, melting polar icecaps and rising ocean waters. In my youth, I never heard of such things. What I did hear was Mom telling us there were starving children in China so we better eat our string beans. As we sat around the kitchen table, no one mentioned anything about the change in weather patterns. The only nod weather got was when the humidity was high or Mom predicted a downpour. She was our weatherperson, and she was rarely wrong.

One of my summer chores was hanging wet washday clothes on the line. We had one line in the front yard and a couple behind the house. We didn’t have a dryer so clotheslines were our only options. Mom cautioned my sister and me to test which way the wind was blowing before we hung anything. It would have been sheer ignorance if we tried to fight the wind instead of allowing it to billow through the clothes.

Even after I purchased a washer and dryer for this place, I occasionally hung things on the line. Then one day I decided I’d had enough of those little green bugs, flies, grasshoppers and an assortment of other insects on my clean sheets. I had the lines taken down and stuck my wet clothes in the dryer where they belonged. Some gals love the fresh scent of bedding dried outside. I say bravo and keep at it, but I’ll stick to my preferred method. No matter how sweet the wind, it’s the electric dryer for me.

Some readers will rejoice because I haven’t mentioned one word about politics other than climate change, which tends to create quite a stir among folks who dismiss it as fake liberal news. Strange to think that the weather we share has become a political bone of contention. It doesn’t take a degree in meteorology to know the winds of change are blowing from one continent to the other. It simply takes a walk around the block, a quick peek at the weather channel or recalling David Suzuki’s warnings. Nothing political about that, right?

