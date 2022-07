Laguna Beach residents and Pacific Marine Mammal Center donors gathered to witness five rehabilitated sea lions reenter the ocean at Aliso Beach on July 17. Either recovering from dehydration, malnourishment, or other complications, sea lions Chassis, Flint, Yoshi, Porito, and Trifecta were monitored in Laguna Canyon and nursed back to health over the last few months.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO