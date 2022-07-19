ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis Awards $6.5 Million to Launch Civics Academies, Training the Next Generation of State and Local Leaders

By Writers Guild of America
floridanationalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Polk State College, Broward College, and Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) with $6.5 million to launch the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, which will develop a national model for preparing students for public service and careers in local or state government....

floridanationalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridanationalnews.com

Charlie Crist Endorses School Board Candidates Across Florida

ST. PETERSBURG — Today, Charlie Crist’s campaign announced that Charlie has endorsed a first round of school board candidates across the state. These candidates are dedicated to keeping politics out of the classroom, protecting our students’s freedom to learn, and truly defending parental rights. Among those being...
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

State Rep. Daisy Morales Endorsed by 200,000 Manufactured Home Owners for House District 44

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – State Representative Daisy Morales’s re-election campaign announced today the Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida’s endorsement of her candidacy for House District 44. The Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida, Inc., (FMO) is a statewide, consumer advocacy association dedicated to protecting...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy