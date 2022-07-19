Governor DeSantis Awards $6.5 Million to Launch Civics Academies, Training the Next Generation of State and Local Leaders
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Polk State College, Broward College, and Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) with $6.5 million to launch the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, which will develop a national model for preparing students for public service and careers in local or state government....floridanationalnews.com
