La Crosse County leaders investigating alleged display of white supremacy in sheriff’s department photo

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Authorities arrested a La Crosse man Wednesday for maintaining a drug trafficking place at his Rose Street residence. 57-year-old Bryan Fondren is accused of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place at 1422 Rose Street. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed Fondren was part of an operation dealing large amounts of meth with several other individuals. A federal judge indicted one of those individuals named in the complaint, Todd Valentine, on July 13 for his role in the operation.
La Crosse County leaders say they are investigating a photo shared on social media that appears to show a sheriff's deputy using a hand sign used by white supremacy groups. The La Crosse Tribune reported a photo shared on Sheriff Jeff Wolf’s official Facebook page earlier this month shows Sgt. Brandon Penzkover making what looks like the OK hand symbol.
CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with reports of shots fired early Sunday. Police responded to complaints of shots being fired at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Several callers to the Emergency Dispatch Center reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered spent shell...
CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) — A former Cashton Elementary School paraprofessional is under investigation and facing charges of making terroristic effects, according to a police report obtained by News 8 Now. The paraprofessional dropped a “hit list” in the school hallway that included teachers and students, according to the report....
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking the public for information about a report of shots being fired early Sunday morning around the 500 block of Winnebago Street. In a release, the Police Department said that there were several reports called in about multiple gun...
A Medford, Wisconsin was pulled over Monday for what could be his seventh drunk driving offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 52-year-old was seen swerving between both eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Northfield, before the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over near Black River Falls, noting multiple traffic violations.
Attorney Jake Brunette is pleased to announce his candidacy for judge in the newly created Clark. County Circuit Court Branch 2. The Branch 2 judge is an additional judge added to Clark County by the. State legislature to handle the heightened caseload demands. The election is on April 4, 2023...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A truck burst into flames after a crash in Trempealeau County. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep while driving on highway 93 north of Independence. The pickup drifted into the other lane and hit a...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — An image of 10 La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies was removed from La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf’s Facebook page as controversy arose over a deputy’s gesture in the photo. In the photo, the third deputy from the right, Sgt. Brandon...
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.
TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
Oktoberfest might not have a carnival this year. La Crosse’s park board has voted against putting carnival rides in Riverside Park during the fest this fall, instead of at Copeland Park. One reason for the “no” vote was the short time available to plan for the carnival, with Oktoberfest...
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
Another referendum on marijuana? What’s the point?. The La Crosse County Board has taken that attitude, turning down a plan for a fall referendum on legalizing pot in Wisconsin. The board vote was close, 16-12 against having a referendum in November which would cost $5,000 to place on the...
Marijuana is on the agenda for the La Crosse County Board. Supervisors on Thursday night will be asked to schedule an advisory referendum for November, urging the state to make marijuana legal. A similar referendum in 2018 passed in the county with a 63 percent vote, but the legislature did...
Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 26 south of County Road 7 in Hokah township when it left the roadway and rolled just after 9:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV was injured in the crash. She was identified as 33-year-old Margarita Licon of Brownsville.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — New COVID-19 variants are driving up virus-related hospitalizations and deaths across the country. Dr. Greg Poland of Mayo Clinic Health System says the BA.5 variant can infect anyone, whether they are vaccinated, unvaccinated or have caught the virus before. But if you are vaccinated, Poland...
Comments / 1