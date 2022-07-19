ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse County leaders investigating alleged display of white supremacy in sheriff’s department photo

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Crosse County officials are criticizing a sheriff’s deputy for making a controversial hand gesture in a group picture with other deputies. In the photo taken...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 1

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Law enforcement arrests La Crosse man accused of meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Authorities arrested a La Crosse man Wednesday for maintaining a drug trafficking place at his Rose Street residence. 57-year-old Bryan Fondren is accused of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place at 1422 Rose Street. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed Fondren was part of an operation dealing large amounts of meth with several other individuals. A federal judge indicted one of those individuals named in the complaint, Todd Valentine, on July 13 for his role in the operation.
LA CROSSE, WI
wpr.org

La Crosse County investigating photo of deputy making what appears to be gesture associated with white supremacy

La Crosse County leaders say they are investigating a photo shared on social media that appears to show a sheriff's deputy using a hand sign used by white supremacy groups. The La Crosse Tribune reported a photo shared on Sheriff Jeff Wolf’s official Facebook page earlier this month shows Sgt. Brandon Penzkover making what looks like the OK hand symbol.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse police seek public’s help to investigate shots fired Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with reports of shots fired early Sunday. Police responded to complaints of shots being fired at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Several callers to the Emergency Dispatch Center reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered spent shell...
LA CROSSE, WI
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
City
West Salem, WI
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
West Salem, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Police seeking information about shots fired Sunday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking the public for information about a report of shots being fired early Sunday morning around the 500 block of Winnebago Street. In a release, the Police Department said that there were several reports called in about multiple gun...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

52-year-old pulled over in Jackson County for 7th OWI

A Medford, Wisconsin was pulled over Monday for what could be his seventh drunk driving offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 52-year-old was seen swerving between both eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Northfield, before the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over near Black River Falls, noting multiple traffic violations.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Truck bursts into flames after crash in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A truck burst into flames after a crash in Trempealeau County. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep while driving on highway 93 north of Independence. The pickup drifted into the other lane and hit a...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Teenager hurt in ATV crash in rural Vernon County

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 26 south of County Road 7 in Hokah township when it left the roadway and rolled just after 9:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV was injured in the crash. She was identified as 33-year-old Margarita Licon of Brownsville.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN

