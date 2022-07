A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO