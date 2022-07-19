Light at the end of tunnel for Bucs fans

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they had agreed upon a two-year, $6.4 million cap extension with forward Kasperi Kapanen. While bringing Kapanen back into the fold was by no means a bad move by the Penguins, it does create some salary cap issues for them that they will have to resolve before the 2022-23 season begins. As things stand right now, they are roughly $480,000 over the maximum cap limit, which will result in at least one player on their roster either buying traded, or potentially bought out. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the latter is the more likely option.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO