Two men suspected of stunt driving, faking crash scene

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and badly hurt Wednesday after her dog pulled her into a North Park street while on a walk, police said. About 9 p.m., the 25-year-old woman was traveling eastbound across 4400 Illinois St. when she was hit by a 61-year-old driver in a southbound 2003 BMW Z4, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log.
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized and not expected to survive his injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in National City. National City Police officers were called to an area near East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of shots fired.
SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 235 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a vehicle on Interstate 15, officials announced Thursday. At approximately noon Wednesday, an agent patrolling the freeway spotted a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound. The agent initiated a stop just north of the San Diego County line near Temecula.
YUMA, AZ — A suspected impaired driver was booked into jail after hitting a fully marked Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle in the Yuma area earlier this week. DPS officials say the incident occurred before 11 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 8. A fully marked DPS vehicle had its...
SAN DIEGO — A woman's smoking car led to quite a surprising find Wednesday in downtown San Diego. "The driver noticed her vehicle had some odd smoking coming from it. She drove to Jiffy Lube," said Acting Sergeant Amanda Jimenez with the San Diego Police Department. Mechanics went under...
A body that washed up at Sunset Cliffs last week has been identified as a Riverside County man, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24, was last seen alive six days before his body was found July 13. That morning, someone called...
LEMON GROVE, CA (July 20, 2022) – On Monday, police responded to a car accident on Route 94 where one person died early Monday morning. The crash happened on July 18th, at around 2:30 a.m. near Route 125, when a BMW crashed into a Mercedes sedan, according to a witness.
35-year-old Bonnie Roth died, 2 girls injured after a car crash in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 35-year-old Bonnie Roth as the woman who lost her life after a single-vehicle accident last week in her hometown of Alpine. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 8 at around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The preliminary investigation reports showed that Bonnie Roth lost control of the westbound Chevrolet Tahoe for undetermined reasons while headed west through the eastern San Diego-area town with her two young daughters [...]
SAN DIEGO – A reward was offered Wednesday for information about the parties responsible for injuring a stray dog found badly hurt this month in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood. The 4-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux was located by a good Samaritan July 2 with a chain embedded in its...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police officers are five times more likely to use force on Black people than they are on White and Hispanic people, according to data obtained by CBS 8. When factoring in population, approximately 20 Black people out of every 1,000 had force used...
A man who allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into the San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat last year failed to show up to his sentencing Thursday. Jose Navarrete is charged with Felony Child Endangerment after entering the elephant enclosure on March 19 by climbing through multiple barriers while holding his daughter.
At Least One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Morena Boulevard. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Morena Boulevard, per initial reports. According to the CHP, a two-vehicle collision left one person trapped in the wreck. Although, the events that led up to the accident remain unknown.
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members are calling for transparency after a 25-year-old North County woman died after being found in her cell at Las Colinas Detention Facility last week. “I felt like I was in a bad dream. I still do,” said Elizabeth Granillo. A week later, a...
Comments / 0