Tonight on NH Chronicle - The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail

Our viewers let us know where to find the best fried seafood in New Hampshire. The fried scallops are recommended at Al's Seafood in North Hampton. One of the many viewers who picked Petey's Summertime Seafood said they love the fresh fried lobster dinner. 3. Windjammers Seafood Restaurant in Rochester.
Planting my roots as an adult near where I was born has many perks. For one, when I have kids, I know where all the best playgrounds are. I mean, a playground is not just a playground. There are absolutely tiers to playgrounds. The best playgrounds have swings, slides, trails,...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
-- Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday afternoon in two different parts of New Hampshire. One warning is in effect for portions of Grafton, Merrimack and Sullivan counties until 2:30 p.m.. The other warning is in effect for Coos County until 2:45 p.m. The warnings come amid a severe thunderstorm...
The heat and humidity continues to be high! Stay cool and hydrated as highs continue to be in the 90s the next few days. Scattered strong storms also continue to threaten through the evening hours. Some storms have produced damaging winds and large hail. A severe thunderstorm watch is in...
A prolonged stretch of heat and humidity continues into the weekend. Stay cool and hydrated as the heat and humidity ramps up. Scattered strong storms will threaten this afternoon and evening. A heat advisory remains in effect for interior sections of southern New Hampshire today. Heat and humidity persist today...
NASHUA, N.H. — Many people are finding ways to beat the heat through swimming, staying in the air conditioning, or taking advantage of sweet treats. Both people and electric providers are staying prepared and at the ready for some of the hottest days of the summer. There was a...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As a heat wave continues in New Hampshire, people are cranking up their air conditioners, but so far, utility officials said the extra demand isn't straining the electrical grid. A spokesman for ISO New England said the grid is prepared for the increased demand. "We can...
MAINE, USA — Wow, it's been a while since I've gotten to write a weather blog!. This summer has been pretty quiet so far, all things considered. Other than a couple of rogue tornado-warned storms and a couple of stronger wind gusts, the severe season has not been too active.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Children’s Summer Series: Rapunzel from Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22,...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dick Hamilton, the lead organizer of a memorial to New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain, has died. He was 86. Hamilton, who spent more than 50 years in the state’s travel and tourism industry, died Tuesday, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
CONCORD, N.H. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in New Hampshire, and experts say the latest omicron subvariant is to blame. The number of people with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals rose to 120 Wednesday before dropping slightly to 118 on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. That's the highest number since May.
Visit these hidden gems and favorite stops along the coast. New Englanders live through at least eight frigid months every year. As a lifelong Massachusettsan, I know all too well that braving the cold—and even dealing with a rogue snow squall in May—is part of who we are. After all, if we wanted year-round sunshine, we’d move to southern California.
MASSACHUSETTS, USA — One of the most common weather questions from New England residents along the North Shore and Cape Ann right now is: why is the ocean water still so cold?. It’s not your imagination – ocean water temperatures from Boston Harbor points north have been exceptionally cold...
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — Severe storms rolled through New Hampshire on Thursday and damage was being reported across the state. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for all of New Hampshire for Thursday until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. >> Weather alerts. One tree was pulled...
Alright New Hampshire, it is time to come together. The power of social media can be strong. It can also be dangerous...but not in this case. The famous Red Arrow Diner needs our help. First opening in 1922, the Red Arrow Diner is history in New Hampshire. Everyone knows the...
Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
