ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Tonight on NH Chronicle - The Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail

By Gary Reynolds
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fast becoming our newest tourist...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best fried seafood in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best fried seafood in New Hampshire. The fried scallops are recommended at Al's Seafood in North Hampton. One of the many viewers who picked Petey's Summertime Seafood said they love the fresh fried lobster dinner. 3. Windjammers Seafood Restaurant in Rochester.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WCAX

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
CHESTERFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Tornado warning in effect in western New Hampshire until 2:15 p.m.

-- Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday afternoon in two different parts of New Hampshire. One warning is in effect for portions of Grafton, Merrimack and Sullivan counties until 2:30 p.m.. The other warning is in effect for Coos County until 2:45 p.m. The warnings come amid a severe thunderstorm...
GRAFTON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Video: Storms clear in New Hampshire while heat remains

The heat and humidity continues to be high! Stay cool and hydrated as highs continue to be in the 90s the next few days. Scattered strong storms also continue to threaten through the evening hours. Some storms have produced damaging winds and large hail. A severe thunderstorm watch is in...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Severe thunderstorm watches in place in New Hampshire

A prolonged stretch of heat and humidity continues into the weekend. Stay cool and hydrated as the heat and humidity ramps up. Scattered strong storms will threaten this afternoon and evening. A heat advisory remains in effect for interior sections of southern New Hampshire today. Heat and humidity persist today...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Granite Staters, energy companies preparing as temperatures rise

NASHUA, N.H. — Many people are finding ways to beat the heat through swimming, staying in the air conditioning, or taking advantage of sweet treats. Both people and electric providers are staying prepared and at the ready for some of the hottest days of the summer. There was a...
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Adventure#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Nh Chronicle
WCAX

‘Old Man of the Mountain’ memorial advocate dies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dick Hamilton, the lead organizer of a memorial to New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain, has died. He was 86. Hamilton, who spent more than 50 years in the state’s travel and tourism industry, died Tuesday, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
POLITICS
94.9 HOM

These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WMUR.com

Number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in New Hampshire continues to rise

CONCORD, N.H. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in New Hampshire, and experts say the latest omicron subvariant is to blame. The number of people with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals rose to 120 Wednesday before dropping slightly to 118 on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. That's the highest number since May.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TripAdvisor Blog

There's just something about New England: an ode to Northeast beach culture

Visit these hidden gems and favorite stops along the coast. New Englanders live through at least eight frigid months every year. As a lifelong Massachusettsan, I know all too well that braving the cold—and even dealing with a rogue snow squall in May—is part of who we are. After all, if we wanted year-round sunshine, we’d move to southern California.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Weather Alert Day in New Hampshire as strong storms move in today

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A prolonged stretch of heat and humidity continues into the weekend. Stay cool and hydrated as the heat and humidity ramps up. Scattered strong storms will threaten this afternoon and evening. A heat advisory remains in effect for interior sections of southern NH today. Heat and...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday afternoon in two different parts of New Hampshire. One warning is in effect for portions of Grafton, Merrimack and Sullivan counties until 2:30 p.m.. The other warning is in effect for Coos County until 2:45 p.m. The warnings come amid...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy