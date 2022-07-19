ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga County poised to sign new lease on Code Blue shelter

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dURot_0gkOpE6K00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber the City of Saratoga Springs’ Code Blue Shelter, located at 145 South Broadway, is seen on Monday, July 18, 2022.

SARATOGA SPRINGS – John Rolerad was in his 70s the first time he stayed in a Code Blue shelter. It was a rainy and cold fall night in 2020, and he’d been living in the woods in Glens Falls for several days. The now-75-year-old said he knew he wouldn’t be able to survive very long if he had to keep sleeping outside, so he was relieved to find respite at the Open Door Mission Code Blue shelter in Glens Falls. That facility then connected him to Shelters of Saratoga, which housed him for half a year while he found his footing and secured an apartment.

A former professional cook, Rolerad helped out with meal preparation during his time at the Saratoga Springs shelter on Walworth Street. And when he was able to move into his own apartment, he was so grateful to the staff and community at Shelters of Saratoga that he decided to come back as a volunteer cook.

“I wanted to help the people that come here, because I know what it was like, and I thought with my skills I could train some of the people who have never cooked before – besides [using] the microwave,” Rolerad said Monday as he spread chicken wings and thighs onto a baking sheet. He’d be serving the chicken with macaroni and cheese, salad and dinner rolls.

Rolerad’s experience paying it forward seemed especially relevant this week as Saratoga County was poised to renew the lease on Saratoga Springs’ Code Blue shelter at 145 South Broadway on Tuesday. The agreement, good from July 19 through April 30, 2023, ensures the county has a facility to house people experiencing homelessness during cold winter nights. The lease agreement with property owner Joanne Kodogiannis for $8,000 per month, allows the county to continue to host a Code Blue shelter at the same site it has been using as a Code Blue shelter for the past three winters.

Separate from the county’s more permanent shelter on Walworth Street, which houses people around the clock for an average of 54 days, Code Blue shelters provide overnight housing when temperatures drop below freezing.

Saratoga County’s Code Blue shelter averaged 44 people over 160 nights last winter, according Stephanie Romeo, associate executive director of Shelters of Saratoga. The Code Blue facility hosted 286 unique individuals from November to April, Romeo said.

At Code Blue shelters, guests are provided a pillow, blanket and cot, as well as a hot meal, which is donated by local organizations and restaurants.

“People really get excited for vegetables. They are not as common, so when we do have nice veggies, people get excited for that,” said Allison Nolan, who provides outreach support for Shelters of Saratoga. Chipotle is also a big hit, Nolan said.

While support staff at Code Blue shelters are trained to de-escalate any conflicts that arise, Nolan said guests are typically peaceful. Sing-alongs at the Code Blue shelter are commonplace, Nolan said, whenever one of the guests brings a guitar or another plays classic rock from a speaker.

Guests at Code Blue shelters aren’t asked to provide much more information than their name, and while they aren’t allowed to bring in weapons, drugs or alcohol, people under the influence are permitted. The goal is to have a low barrier of entry so that people are encouraged to come inside and stay safe, Romeo said.

Code Blue shelters often serve as an introduction to other homelessness services provided by Shelters of Saratoga, Romeo said. Shelters of Saratoga was in contact with 315 individuals experiencing homelessness last year, Romeo said.

Shelters of Saratoga has 23 beds at two buildings on Walworth Street. While Shelters of Saratoga relies heavily on grants and donations to operate its main shelter and employ a staff of about 30, including part-time support staff, funding for the Code Blue shelter comes from the county, Romeo said.

The main facility on Walworth Street feels very much like a home. The living room has four couches. The fridge is filled with deli meats, dinner leftovers and yogurts. The pantry downstairs is stocked with Cheerios, granola bars and peanut butter.

While staying at the shelter – typically for no more than 90 days – guests receive help from Shelters of Saratoga support staff and program staff with everything from acquiring necessary forms and pieces of identification to apply for jobs to finding housing to maintaining sobriety.

Adam Doyle, a 40-year-old who said he has a psychological disability and has been at the Walworth Street shelter for six weeks, said last week one support staff member went to the pharmacy to get Doyle’s heart medication when his supply ran low.

Phil Barrett, Clifton Park’s Town Supervisor and a member of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, said signing the new lease agreement at the Code Blue shelter allows the county to continue to offer vital services to help the homeless population. Still, Barrett said more needs to be done.

“We’re in the process of developing additional ideas to help alleviate the issue of homelessness in Saratoga County,” Barrett said. “We’re going to continue to have those discussions, and we are all agreeing that we need to work together to get people on a positive track.”

Gabrielle Renzulli, 24, has been living at the Walworth Street shelter for about a month. She said she has a housekeeping job lined up at a local hospital that will begin in two weeks, after she gets her second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Raised in Queensbury, Renzulli said she spent three days on a Greyhound bus to come back to upstate New York after her boyfriend in Texas became abusive. She came to this region because she said the homelessness resources here are better than in other areas.

While Renzulli said she has never spent a night in a Code Blue shelter, she said if her situation had occurred just a few months earlier, she very well may have found herself landing at the facility on South Broadway.

“It’s definitely important because it gets really cold up here in the north. The ice and snow is deadly here,” Renzulli said. “Just having some place to go for the night to be able to sleep and recover and get back at it the next day, it’s having that place at night to rest your head.”

Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gkOpE6K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gkOpE6K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351Yn4_0gkOpE6K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU0rp_0gkOpE6K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0gkOpE6K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDeXK_0gkOpE6K00

Ignatious P. Reilly July 19, 2022

| |

8000 a month? That should about do it. I guess I better go buy some property to lease to the State. It’ a waterfall of tax money for anyone but the people who pay the tax. Awesome. Go NYS.

0

Chuck D July 19, 2022

| |

Ignatious P. Reilly 8000 a month? That should about do it. I guess I b

“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me”

Comments / 1

Related
glensfallschronicle.com

Hoffmans, father & daughter, buy, will restore 20 Maple

The Chronicle’s Zander Frost writes: Peter Hoffman and his daughter Christiana have purchased the classic brick building at 20 Maple Street across from Crandall Public Library. It was built circa 1870 as a carriage house for Henry Crandall, who gave Glens Falls both the library and Crandall Park. “It...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region Cookoff on Saturday, July 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Cook-Off, hosted by Lark Hall is inviting all cooks and food lovers to whip up their favorite dishes for a chance to enter to win a prize. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lark Hall on Hudson Avenue.
FOOD & DRINKS
Troy Record

‘A Neighborhood Block Party’ coming to Collar City

TROY, N.Y. — WMHT Public Media (PBS-Public Broadcasting Service), in conjunction with a myriad of community partners, has organized “A Neighborhood Block Party” for July 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to bring a celebration of food and culture to the Capital Region community. This...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Glens Falls, NY
Government
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local food pantries for the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the Capital Region, there are several food programs available for families needing support throughout the summer. The Food Pantries for the Capital District provides a helpful interactive map that identifies local food pantries, grab-and-go meal sites, and other food resources for families in need.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, July 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Expert author Byron Pulsifer once said, “as the end of the week approaches, Thursday should be a day for persistence, not inconsistence.” Apparently, the weather got the memo. We are going for our third 90-degree day in a row, which would make for an official heat wave. Whew.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury imposes 5-day minimum on Airbnb rentals

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In June, the town of Queensbury adjusted the rules governing property owners who want to rent their homes short-term. If you own property in Queensbury and want to put it up on a service like Airbnb or Vrbo this summer, you’ll have to do it for at least five days at a time.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck D
WNYT

Capital Region welcomes first female, minority-owned law firm

The Capital Region has welcomed the first female, minority-owned law firm. On Wednesday, Kimberly Wallace and Raysheea Turner opened their doors to the community, with a vision for Wallace Turner Law. “We’re in 2022, we are the only firm like us and what’s more important is we are the 5...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Code Blue#Alcohol
Hot 99.1

Iconic Water Slide World in Lake George Has a Buyer-Build You Bet!

If you grew up in this area, when you hear someone talking about Water Slide World you immediately think of the jingle. Although there was always a debate about what the last line was, "...I really love the way you feeeel", one thing was for sure, when that iconic water park closed, we all lost a little bit of our childhood. Now the Town of Lake George has a buyer. What will they do with it?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

The deal on DiLo’s Doughnuts

From a small trailer at 143 Broad Street in Glens Falls, Chris and Lucia DiLorenzo bake and sell doughnuts every weekend from 8 a.m. until they run out. Their Saturdays and Sundays begin early, usually between 3 and 4 a.m. Their two children, Christopher, 10, and Christina, 8, “sleep in the truck.” Once they wake up, it’s all hands on deck and they enthusiastically help.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NEWS10 ABC

Open Door Mission names interim executive director

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Open Door Mission presents a friendly face to the homeless community in the greater Glens Falls area, providing shelter, food and other needs. This summer, some of those friendly faces are changing. On Wednesday, the Open Door announced the appointment of Interim Executive...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam says misconceptions on water access could lead to crisis without conservation

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Driving through Rotterdam neighborhoods, it wasn’t hard to find sprinklers running and feeding vibrant, green grass and bursting flower beds with their much-needed H2O. However, at high noon, not a single one of those sprinklers should have been running, according to town ordinance. This week, Rotterdam launches its new conservation initiative […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
219
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy