The Atlanta Braves had to snub Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto over All-Star Game travel arrangements, but they apparently did so for a good reason. The Nationals asked the Atlanta Braves if Soto and Nationals manager Dave Martinez could fly on their team plane to the All-Star Game, as the two teams had played each other before the break. The Braves told the Nationals they did not have the available space, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, but they also wanted to avoid allegations of unfair influence with Soto in trade rumors.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO