Jackson, TN

Old Hickory Steakhouse demolished after fire in 2021

By Jessica Davis
WBBJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson staple has been torn down. From 1969 to 2007, Village Inn Pizza brought in people from all over Tennessee. The spot was known to be a...

www.wbbjtv.com

Guest
3d ago

I loved going to the Village Inn Pizza restaurant as a kid. Village Inn eventually was changed to the Old Hickory Steakhouse. So sad a fire caused this place to be torn down. The gas station at the Old Hickory Bypass 4 way intersection that burned several months ago needs to be torn down, too!!

