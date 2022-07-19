ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters, medical crews rescue horse from forest

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An air rescue was made Sunday after a stranded horse fell off a forest trail.

According to CAL Fire NEU, the horse fell off the Western States Trail edge during a race. A rescue team from the Placer County Fire was requested to help Foresthill firefighters. Officials called members from the UC Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team and the Nevada County Fire Department’s Large Animal Rescue Team to safely stabilize the horse.

Video from a CAL Fire NEU Facebook post shows a Butte County Sherriff’s helicopter lifting the horse from the rough terrain.

