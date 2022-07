As parents scout out fun activities for their kids, most are likely unaware of the risks. Unlike child care facilities and schools, children’s day camps are not required to conduct employee background checks, be licensed by the state, require CPR certification or report injuries or deaths to the state. No state agency conducts inspections for child safety, audits lifeguard certifications or reviews safety plans for activities that include zip-lining, swimming and shooting guns.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO