Winnipeg did not file for arbitration with Pierre-Luc Dubois

By John Gilroy
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
Apr 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) is checked by Colorado Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

As today’s 5:00 p.m. ET deadline for teams to file for club-elected player salary arbitration came and went, the Winnipeg Jets apparently chose not to file for arbitration with forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, says Murat Ates of The Athletic.

The decision didn’t appear as much of a surprise given Dubois’ and the Jets’ situation, and allows both sides to continue discussing a long-term extension or perhaps explore different trade scenarios as has been speculated. Winnipeg had previously issued a $6.65M qualifying offer to Dubois in order to retain his rights and give both sides the ability to file for arbitration.

There are several reasons as to why the Jets may have decided not to file for arbitration with Dubois. Firstly, if contract discussions have been amicable and progressive, electing for arbitration and forcing a decision, either through negotiation or arbitration, may have served to disrupt a positive situation. Another reason could be, given the $6.65M qualifying-offer, Winnipeg would have to file, at minimum, at that number in arbitration with the strong possibility Dubois could be awarded even more. Lastly, because Dubois is two years removed from unrestricted free agency, it was also possible an arbitrator would award the 24-year-old with a two-year contract that would carry him directly to the UFA market in 2024, something not only Winnipeg would want to avoid, but perhaps also the team they could trade him to.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration Award#The Winnipeg Jets#Ufa
ClutchPoints

Shocking contender for Matthew Tkachuk emerges amid rumors of looming split with Flames

The Calgary Flames’ offseason is in…well…flames. Having already lost star Johnny Gaudreau, who decided to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL free agency, the Flames appear to also be on the verge of parting ways with winger Matthew Tkachuk, who had already told Calgary earlier that he is not interested in inking a long-term deal with the team.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken sign goaltender Martin Jones to one-year deal

Official now, Martin Jones is joining the Seattle Kraken on a one-year contract for next season. The deal comes on the heels of Chris Driedger’s ACL injury and gives the Kraken a veteran backup for Philipp Grubauer. Jones, 32, was once considered a legitimate workhorse starter in the league,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Buyout Likely Coming for Cap-Strapped Pittsburgh Penguins

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they had agreed upon a two-year, $6.4 million cap extension with forward Kasperi Kapanen. While bringing Kapanen back into the fold was by no means a bad move by the Penguins, it does create some salary cap issues for them that they will have to resolve before the 2022-23 season begins. As things stand right now, they are roughly $480,000 over the maximum cap limit, which will result in at least one player on their roster either buying traded, or potentially bought out. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the latter is the more likely option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Axios

MLB attendance: 23 of 30 teams are down this season

MLB attendance entering the All-Star break is down for 23 of 30 teams compared to the same time frame in 2019, representing a league-wide decrease of 6.4%. Why it matters: The reasons for the decline are varied, but assuming the pace holds this will be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season with declining attendance.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agency: Best Restricted Free Agents Remaining

Given the circus that was the opening of 2022 NHL Free Agency, many could be excused for thinking that the dust had settled for the summer. Even though a number of significant unrestricted free agents (UFA) are still available, attention should be shifted to the plethora of talented restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned for next season. Although both UFAs and RFAs can sign contracts with any team, an RFA’s rights remain under team control which gives their previous club the right to match any deals tendered by opposing teams, also known as offer sheets.
NHL
Yardbarker

Shane Wright’s Interviews Reportedly Led to NHL Draft Fall

In the weeks going into the 2022 NHL Draft, prospect Shane Wright was projected to be the first-overall pick. It was paraded all over NHL Network when the draft lottery was held, and the media held up his credentials over all the sports networks. When the Montreal Canadiens won the draft lottery and got the first selection, it seemed straightforward: Wright was going to be a Hab. Wright stated, “Montreal is where I want to go; it’s where I want to be.” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes noted that he was impressed by him. It was simple until it wasn’t.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft: Grading Every Team’s Picks

After months of preparation with mock drafts, profiles, features and much more, the 2022 NHL Entry Draft flew by and it’s now over. For first the time in two years, it was held in person. To see the media, teams, players, families and fans all together at the Bell Centre in Montreal felt like things were actually becoming normal after the pandemic put a halt on everything.
NHL
markerzone.com

JOHN TORTORELLA'S 'A LITTLE PISSED-OFF' AT THOSE CRITICIZING TONY DEANGELO AND CHUCK FLETCHER

He hasn't even coached a game for the Philadelphia Flyers yet, but new bench boss John Tortorella is already jumping to the defense of one of his players and the team's GM. In an interview with ESPN, Torts was asked about the Flyers' signing of controversial defenceman Tony DeAngelo. Torts said DeAngelo is exactly the type of player he wants on his team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

THE NHL RELEASES A STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING OILERS' OWNER DARYL KATZ

Reports surfaced yesterday of Edmonton Oilers' owner Daryl Katz paying an underage girl upwards of $75,000 for sex, as if there weren't enough unsavory headlines in the world of hockey right now. The exchange commenced in 2017 when the woman in question was 17 & Kats was 55. Katz is listed as a 3rd Party defendant.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Brunette to join Devils as associate coach

It’s not just players making news Wednesday. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports the New Jersey Devils have reached a three-year agreement with Andrew Brunette on an associate coaching role. TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report that things were tracking toward an agreement between Brunette and the New Jersey Devils but also listed the Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks as teams with interest in the 2022 Jack Adams Award finalist.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Report: Flames could trade Matthew Tkachuk as soon as this week

The Calgary Flames lost leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau in free agency last week, and the team's second-leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk may be following him out the door. On Monday, the Flames announced that they filed for club-elected salary arbitration with Tkachuk in hopes of a contract resolution. According to Eric Francis of Sportsnet, that decision was likely made with the sole intention of buying the team time to negotiate a trade.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Calgary Flames

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets series where I’ll examine some potential trade candidates across the NHL. It could be a minor move or perhaps a blockbuster deal, no transaction is too small or too big to consider. We’ve seen Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall make a number of deals so far this offseason and that’s likely to continue as Hextall continues to put his fingerprints on the Pens roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Boston Bruins

Free agency is almost upon us. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Boston Bruins. Key Restricted Free Agent. F Jack Studnicka – We’re using the...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Devils Have Assets Needed to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

As first reported by Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, the New Jersey Devils made an offer to the Calgary Flames on July 7, day one of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, which involved Matthew Tkachuk. The trade was declined at the time by Brad Treliving who was in the belief he would re-sign both Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau to long-term deals. Since then, however, things have changed (from ‘Bruce Garrioch: INSIDER TRADING: The goalie carousel starts spinning with plenty of trade chatter’, Ottawa Sun, 07/07/22).
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

