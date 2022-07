Before the 2022-23 season starts, the Philadelphia Flyers must commit to doing what is best for the franchise moving forward. After a frustrating free agency period in which management passed on star forward Johnny Gaudreau, fans were left questioning the current state of the organization. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher seems to be leading the franchise to a point of no return, but that can all change if he makes a commitment to turning things around. Following free agency, he met with the media to discuss the plan for the team heading into the next season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO