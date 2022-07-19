ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Gunn Was ‘Mad’ That Chris Pratt Auditioned for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

It might be difficult for some to imagine anyone other than Chris Pratt as the Marvel superhero Starlord . But before his audition, Pratt was far from director James Gunn’s first choice for the role. So much so that when Pratt first came to test for the character, Gunn didn’t want to see him.

Chris Pratt didn’t want to audition for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Chris Pratt and James Gunn | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It took some convincing to get Pratt on board Gunn’s Guardians project. Although Pratt would later prove to be ideal casting, he originally wasn’t too interested in auditioning. It took some help from the film’s casting director, Sarah Finn, to bring Pratt and Gunn together.

“[Director] James Gunn has been very generous about this in saying that I, to the point of annoying him, kept insisting that Chris Pratt was the guy for the part,” Finn told Variety . “But Chris didn’t want to play the part and refused to audition.”

Finn would eventually convince Pratt to see Gunn. But that was only half the battle considering Gunn wasn’t too keen on seeing Pratt.

James Gunn was mad at Chris Pratt for auditioning for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Gunn also needed a bit of convincing when it came to auditioning Pratt, let alone casting him. In the beginning, Pratt was barely on Gunn’s radar. But he already auditioned several other actors for Starlord with none leaving an impression.

“We had screen tests of at least 20 people, big stars and no names, looking for the right person because I really wanted somebody who could take it beyond what was on the page in the same way Robert Downey, Jr. did for Iron Man . And nobody blew me away,” Gunn once said at a press conference according to Movie Fanatic .

Eventually, Finn stepped in and suggested casting Pratt. But Gunn resisted the idea.

“Plenty of people were really good. Sarah Finn, our casting director, really deserves the credit for Chris because she kept putting his picture in front of me. I was like, ‘The chubby guy Parks and Rec ? Don’t be stupid,’” Gunn recalled.

But Finn persisted. And when the T erminal List actor came in for the audition, Gunn reluctantly relented only to be pleasantly surprised.

“I don’t remember ever agreeing to see Chris. I just remember her saying Chris Pratt’s here. I was a little mad! Then Chris came in and he started to read, and within 20 seconds I was like, ‘Holy s***, that’s the guy.’ That’s who we’ve been looking for,” Gunn said.

Chris Pratt was concerned his physique woulld get him fired from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ee3Emqp8tNY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Pratt didn’t always sport the muscular physique he does in Guardians . But he put in a tremendous amount of work to mold his body to as close to a superhero’s as possible.

What gave Pratt extra incentive to achieve his new look was a concern that his previous physique would’ve cost him Starlord. He was especially worried about this when Pratt received a few props that belonged to his character. The studio wanted Pratt to send them back pictures of him with a prop, but Pratt was hesitant because of his body.

“They sent me the gun and I think they wanted to see how it matched up against my hand but at the time, all I was worried about was ‘I’m going to send them pictures of me holding this gun and they’re going to think I’m too fat and fire me,’” Pratt once told Collider . “That’s all I remember thinking, I was still very much in the process of losing weight so I was like sucking it in holding the gun, my wife was like, ‘You look uncomfortable in this photo.’ I said, ‘I am! God.’”

RELATED: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Just Called This Star ‘the Best Actor I’ve Ever Worked with’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
James Gunn
Person
Chris Pratt
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Parks And Rec#Film Star#Marvel#Variety Lrb
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock's Salary for Black Adam Revealed

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started out in wrestling and became one of the world's biggest movie stars. Later this year, the actor will make his long-awaited DCEU debut by playing the titular role in Black Adam. Recently, Variety shared an inside look at some of today's stars' salaries ranging from Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible movies to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes. They also revealed Johnson's Black Adam salary.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

145K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy