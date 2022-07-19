ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas teachers union calls for action, not words, after release of Uvalde shooting report

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) called on state leaders to act in the wake of the Uvalde shooting report – not just talk about what could be done. "It should be up to the State to fund our schools so that...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 26

Riley Sanchez
3d ago

How difficult is it to lock doors? Some folks within that school should also be held accountable!!

Reply(7)
9
commonsense
2d ago

Communist liberally biased (non) teachers union can go kick rocks. Try actually teaching instead of indoctrinating

Reply(1)
4
Mizz Lady
2d ago

oh Jesus we need you.. don't understand why they protecting these cops who did wrong? c'mon now 19 kids 2 teachers?

Reply(5)
4
fox4news.com

Texas school districts offering teachers 4-day work week

Some smaller Texas school districts are offering a four-day week in an effort to hire and keep teachers. Good Day talked to Texas Tribune education reporter Brian Lopez about the idea in places like Mineral Wells and Chico, located about 50 miles outside of Fort Worth.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Uvalde school district recommends firing school police chief Pete Arredondo, report says

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is recommending firing police chief Pete Arredondo, according to the Associated Press. The Uvalde school board is set to hold a special meeting Saturday to consider the superintendent’s recommendation to fire police Chief Pete Arredondo. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
myfoxzone.com

'Texas children are suffering': Calallen ISD board asks TEA to prioritize mental health over standardized testing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "How many more students must die for TEA to prioritize student mental health?" That is a question the Calallen ISD Board of Trustees asked the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, in a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) legislators. The letter, dated June 13 and released by the district on July 19, was written in the wake of the Uvalde massacre where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a gunman.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KVUE

3 Central Texas counties show improvement on COVID-19 data, more remain the same

AUSTIN, Texas — A few counties showed improvement Thursday as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly COVID-19 Community Levels update. The CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly on Thursday according to virus metrics. Metrics including hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area are used to determine the level.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas youth read banned books at summer camp

The Austin Public Library alongside side the largest independent book store in Texas sponsors a forum called “Banned Camp” for students who want to read books that have been outlawed by school officials. NBC News’ Sam Brock visited the camp and spoke to Austin's youth about how many of the banned books center around race and human sexuality. July 21, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV school districts look to overcome teacher shortages

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a new school year approaches, Texas, as well as the Rio Grande Valley continue to deal with a teacher shortage. “The math and science are the hardest teachers to find because it’s hard to find qualified teachers for those subjects so those are the ones we’re struggling more […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX

