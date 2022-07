The crisis of homelessness burns on here in Hillsboro and all surrounding cities. With warmer weather, the visibility of those without immediate housing has become an embarrassment to most cities in the Portland-Metro area, and our fine city is no exception. Camps are popping up again all over the city. There have been more interactions in places like TV Highway / Sunset Esplanade, Cornelius Pass and Baseline, West Hillsboro, and historic Downtown. Except for some more protected areas of our City, the problems seem to be everywhere.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO