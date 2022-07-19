ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

These 3 quick tweaks make Netflix much better

By Doug Aamoth
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, like me, you spend an inordinate amount of time watching Netflix, you owe it to yourself to get things set up just how you like them. Here are three great places to start. All it takes is a minute or two. Disable auto-playing previews. The bane of every...

www.fastcompany.com

TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Smart Tvs#Smartphone App
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix to charge people who use their account in more than one place

Netflix is to charge people extra if they use their account in more than one place.The company will ask people to pay an extra subscription if use their account in more than one “home”.Netflix will scan users’ devices and their account activity in an attempt to find out when their logins are being used in more than one location and require them to pay $2.99 for each one, it has announced.It will try and find shared accounts by using “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity”, Netflix says, and encourages people to keep all devices in...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA

