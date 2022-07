In 2020, wildlife and conservation groups applauded Colorado voters for narrowly approving an initiative requiring the state to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope. Many environmental advocates saw the measure, which requires the state to release wolves by the end of 2023, as more than an opportunity to turn Colorado into a wolf haven. By mandating reintroduction on the ballot, they hoped to establish a democratic model of animal conservation led by voters instead of wildlife officials accustomed to helping ranchers and hunters.

