CAL THOMAS: Extreme cases and bad law

In a matter of days, a case described in a news story in Indiana turned into a national flashpoint in the culture wars. An Indy Star story included the case of a pregnant 10-year-old who traveled out of state for an abortion after she was sexually assaulted. The support for the report was the doctor who performed the procedure, quoted by name. The story quickly caught on in national media as an example of the need for accessible abortion care — and was just as quickly seized on by conservative media and Republican politicians who said the doctor’s words were not enough proof, questioning whether the story was even true, and that it was another example of agenda-driven coverage from mainstream news outlets.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO