Police investigating fatal crash in Peru, NY

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man died in an ATV crash with a car Tuesday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Route 100. The Vermont State Police say Lewis Jones, 75, was on an ATV when he pulled out of a home and into the road. They say the driver of a car tried to swerve to miss him, but that both collided in the center of the road. Lewis died at the scene.

EDEN, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO