Police investigating fatal crash in Peru, NY

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man is being held without bail on multiple charges including aggravated assault. Vermont State Police say troopers and members of the Tactical Services Unit arrested Joseph Lilly, 31, Tuesday afternoon after conducting a search of his home in Eden. They say Lilly was wanted for three arrest warrants including, violating a stalking order meant to protect a town employee; threatening and trespassing on a neighbor’s property and threatening to sexually assault a family member; and assaulting and trespassing on another neighbor’s property.
