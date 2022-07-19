ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Euro 2022 has already broken the record as the best attended women's European Championship of all-time and the business end of the tournament is still to come as the quarter-finals begin on Wednesday.

By Daniel MIHAILESCU, DAMIEN MEYER, ADRIAN DENNIS, Kieran CANNING, FRANCK FIFE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kv8g_0gkOdJnl00
England face Spain in a blockbuster quarter-final at Euro 2022 on Wednesday /AFP

Euro 2022 has already broken the record as the best attended women's European Championship of all-time and the business end of the tournament is still to come as the quarter-finals begin on Wednesday.

AFP Sport looks at what to look out for in the last eight.

England v Spain (Wednesday, 1900GMT)

The blockbuster clash of the quarter-finals is first up as hosts England aim to make the last four for the fourth consecutive major tournament.

The Lionesses have ridden the wave of home support to cruise into the quarters by scoring 14 goals without reply in the group stage.

That included a record 8-0 mauling of Norway in Brighton and they are back at the Amex for a very different test on Wednesday.

Spain had been pre-tournament favourites until losing reigning Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and all-time top goalscorer Jennifer Hermoso to injury.

Their presence has been missed as La Roja failed to make their dominance of the ball count in the scoreline in a 2-0 defeat to Germany and 1-0 win over Denmark, courtesy of Marta Cardona's 90th minute header.

However, England face a dilemma on whether to continue their front-foot offensive or sit back and soak up the Spanish pressure as Germany did to great effect.

The hosts could also be missing their manager. Sara Wiegman was not present for the 5-0 win over Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid and faces a race against time to test negative.

"I think it will be the toughest game in the Euros given the level England are playing at - and that they are the host nation, their fans are behind them - but that is something that motivates us," said Spain coach Jorge Vilda. "We like a challenge."

Germany v Austria (Thursday, 1900GMT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Np8E_0gkOdJnl00
Germany dominated Group B with a 100 percent record /AFP

Germany have emphatically dismissed any notion they were not contenders for a ninth Euro title heading to England by easing through what appeared the Group of Death up against Spain, Denmark and Finland with a 100 percent record.

The energy of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's squad was too much for their opponents in the group stages to cope with and they also showed a flexibility to get the job done in different ways.

Denmark and Finland were blown away as Die Nationalelf scored seven without reply. In between times, they saw off Spain despite enjoying just 34 possession with a dogged defensive display, allied to taking their chances when they came.

Austria were surprise semi-finalists at the Euro five years ago and have again upset the odds by beating out Norway to take second place behind England in Group A.

They also pushed the Lionesses close in a 1-0 defeat in the opening game and will be no pushovers, even if Germany will be confident of reaching a first major tournament semi-final since 2015.

"We are a small favourite to win," said Voss-Tecklenburg. "But we have to fulfil that."

Sweden v Belgium (Friday, 1900GMT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbZPv_0gkOdJnl00
Sweden are strong favourites to reach the semi-finals against Belgium /AFP

After a slow start, Sweden clicked into gear with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal on Sunday that guaranteed top spot in Group C and on paper a much easier route to the semi-final.

The Olympic silver medallists are strong favourites to see of Belgium, who have made it to the knockout stages of a women's tournament for the first time.

However, the Belgians are a rapidly improving side under Ives Serneels as they showed in running France close and beating Italy in the group stages.

France v The Netherlands (Saturday, 1900GMT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oOKv_0gkOdJnl00
France's coach Corinne Diacre is under pressure to get to a Euro semi-final for the first time /AFP

All is well in the French camp for now as they laid down a marker in their opening game by scoring five in the first half against Italy. A more slender 2-1 win over Belgium and 1-1 draw with Iceland followed, but there is a sense that Corinne Diacre's side are yet to be truly tested.

That challenge should come on Saturday against the holders, who will be able to welcome back star striker Vivianne Miedema from missing two games due to coronavirus.

Les Bleues, by contrast, will be without their most reliable source of goals after Marie-Antoinette Katoto suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament against Belgium.

France have never made it beyond the last eight at a women's Euro and Diacre is under intense pressure to at minimum deliver a semi-final after she was controversially kept on as coach despite clash with her squad at a home World Cup three years ago.

The Dutch's defence of the title has been a rocky one. On top of losing Miedema for victories over Portugal and Switzerland, captain Sari van Veenendaal is out of the tournament with a shoulder injury and another Covid-19 case for Jackie Groenen has left Mark Parsons having to cobble together a side.

But Parsons is bullish France will fear his side.

"France are a top opponent but so are we," said Parsons. "They will not want to play us. We see an opportunity."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Semenya welcome at world champs, says Coe

Caster Semenya, who will make her first appearance in a world championships in five years when she competes in the women's 5000m in Eugene, has every right to be there, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Tuesday. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
AFP

Lyles defends 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce

Noah Lyles defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint cleansweep on Thursday, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's bid for a sprint double in the women's race. There were similar fireworks in the women's 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.
SPORTS
AFP

Semenya falls well short in bold bid at world 5000m

Caster Semenya's first appearance in a world championships in five years on Wednesday saw the controversy-mired South African fail to qualify for the women's 5000m finals. The South African last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown.
WORLD
The Independent

Germany vs Austria LIVE: Result, final score and reaction from Euro 2022 quarter-final as Germany win

Germany carried their impressive group stage form into the knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Austria to reach the Euro 2022 semi-finals. Germany went into the game having not conceded throughout the group stage - along with England - but unlike the host nation they sustained their record through an impressive quarter-final performance in Brentford.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Jennifer Hermoso
Person
Mark Parsons
Person
Marta Cardona
AFP

Dos Santos dethrones Warholm, Wightman shocks Ingebrigtsen

Alison Dos Santos ended Karsten Warholm's reign as hurdles king at the world championships on Tuesday while Britain's Jake Wightman won his country's first 1500m gold in 39 years on a day of upsets. Instead, Dos Santos ran the third fastest time of all time and a championship record of 46.29sec to win gold ahead of Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt.
SPORTS
The Independent

Trafalgar Square fan park to show England’s Euro 2022 semi-final on big screens

Up to 5,000 supporters will be able to cheer England on from Trafalgar Square after the mayor of London announced their Euro 2022 semi-final will be shown on big screens.The Lionesses came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday night to seal their spot in the last four.Sarina Wiegman’s side will face either Sweden or Belgium at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane. But more fans will be able to watch live after the move to show the game live in Trafalgar Square.Uefa’s “Fan Party” opens on Saturday and will remain so for the rest of the tournament, which...
UEFA
The Independent

Germany reach Euro 2022 semi-finals with hard-fought win over plucky Austria

At the end of a fierce and brutal contest, Alexandra Popp typified Germany’s fight. The striker’s goal to seal her country’s 2-0 win over Austria will not make any highlight reels at the end of Euro 2022, but her perseverance in charging down goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger represents the sort of relentless, suffocating power that could carry Germany to yet another European title this summer.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Championship#Amex#Ballon D Or#Spanish
AFP

Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

Climate-change deniers have a viral way of spreading misinformation on social media during a heatwave: by publishing weather maps out of context to imply forecasters are exaggerating global heating. - Climate change is real - Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that carbon emissions from humans burning fossil fuels are heating the planet, raising the risk and severity of heatwaves and other extreme weather events.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

In a usual July on Europe's biggest sand dune, holidaymakers clamber to its peak to admire the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean beyond. The Dune du Pilat is a famous attraction on France's west coast, with its sands rising abruptly out of thick pine forests that shade bustling camp sites and caravan parks in the summer months.  
TRAVEL
AFP

Last hours for Italy's Draghi after coalition implodes

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was expected to resign Thursday after efforts to bring the country's fractious parties to heel failed, kicking off a snap election campaign before the government had even fallen. Enrico Letta, head of the centre-left Democratic Party, which voted in support of the prime minister, said toppling the Draghi government meant "going against Italy and Italians' interests".
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Austria coach says England and Germany ‘pretty much on the same level’

Austria coach Irene Fuhmann believes there is little to choose between England and Germany at the Women’s Euro 2022.Fuhmann’s side were beaten 2-0 by the Germans, although the result was only secured after Alexandra Popp capitalised on a 90th-minute error by goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to add to Lina Magull’s first-half goal.The eight-time winners are the second team into the semi-finals after hosts England but Austria’s coach cannot choose between the two as favourites.“It’s very difficult to compare,” she said.“I think both teams have a lot of individual quality and a depth in the squad, maybe England play a bit more...
SPORTS
BBC

Euro 2022: England success bringing more fans to games

This year's Euros feels like a big deal. Record-breaking numbers of fans at games. Millions tuning in to watch. BBC News delayed as the Lionesses roared to a late quarter final win over Spain. But that hasn't always been the case for women's football. Chloe Payne remembers the 2018 Euros,...
SOCCER
AFP

Europe fires already worse than in all 2021: monitor

The wildfires that ripped through swathes of Europe in recent weeks have already burned a larger area of land than was lost to blazes in all of 2021, the EU's satellite monitoring service said Thursday. EFFIS said that Europe could end 2022 with more land burned by area than 2017, currently the worst recorded year for wildfires with nearly 1,000,000 hectares (10,000 km2) lost. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

England vs Spain prediction: How will Euro 2022 fixture play out tonight?

England’s Euro 2022 campaign steps up another gear tonight as they face Spain in the quarter-finals.The tournament hosts enjoyed a record-breaking group stage and are showing the form of potential winners of the competition.But the knockout stages offers a different sort of pressure, with England’s Euro 2022 dreams now on the line against a dangerous Spain side.LIVE: Follow England vs Spain in Euro 2022 quarter-finalsAlthough La Roja have not hit the heights many expected before the tournament, Spain remain a dangerous side and England are without doubt facing their biggest test of the tournament tonight on the south coast.Here’s...
SOCCER
AFP

Britons desperate to cool off as mercury hits historic 40C

Runways melted, people struggled to sleep and the queen's guard used desk fans as they sweltered in heavy ceremonial uniforms as Britain hit record temperatures on Tuesday. Red-faced troops, standing guard in heavy ceremonial uniforms and helmets outside Horse Guards Parade, were seen using desk fans.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 fixture online and on TV tonight

Belgium head into their Euro 2022 quarter-final against Sweden as underdogs but the carrot of a semi-final against hosts England awaits the winners of Friday evening’s clash at Leigh Sports Village (kick-off 8pm BST).Belgium began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iceland, followed it with a 2-1 defeat to France during which they impressed, before beating Italy 1-0 to book a place in the knockouts for the first timeMeanwhile, Sweden topped Group C despite stuttering slightly at the start of the campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Netherlands before scraping a 2-1 victory over...
SOCCER
Vice

Intimate Photos of Footballers' Lives During the Women's Euro 2022

Most of us will never get anywhere close to the thrill of walking out onto a football pitch with thousands screaming for your team, but you can always try to live vicariously through Goal Click. In a nutshell, the social enterprise mails disposable analogue cameras to players around the world to see what comes back. They’ve ended up with photos of teenage girls playing football in the hulking shadow of Mount Tupopdan in Pakistan, 2019 Women’s World Cup players in pre-training for the match of their lives and elite freestylers pulling spectacular tricks in Chile, India and beyond.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Fullback Campbell into Australia 36-man squad for Argentina

SYDNEY (AP) — Fullback Jock Campbell has earned his first call-up and lock Rory Arnold has returned to Australia’s 36-man squad for a two-test tour of Argentina. Australia will play the Pumas in Rugby Championship tests on Aug. 6 in Mendoza and Aug. 13 in San Juan. The Argentinians are led by former Wallaby coach Michael Cheika.
RUGBY
AFP

AFP

72K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy