Livonia grad drafted in MLB 5th round

Reid VanScoter is taking his talents to the Great Northwest.

The Livonia native was drafted in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday. He went 156th overall to the Seattle Mariners.

After a dominant career with the Bulldogs, VanScoter played one season at SUNY Binghamton. He took a medical redshirt as a sophomore and then transferred to Coastal Carolina.

VanScoter’s next baseball season was lost due to Covid, but he played the last two years for the Chanticleers. In 2022, he made 16 starts and went 9-4 helping Coastal to a surprise College World Series run.

He’s the first player from Rochester to be selected in a top five round since Canandaigua’s Adam Scott was taken in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and the sixth since the turn of the millennium.

