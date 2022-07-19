ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, NY

Livonia grad drafted in MLB 5th round

By Thad Brown
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIlNB_0gkObrRX00

Reid VanScoter is taking his talents to the Great Northwest.

The Livonia native was drafted in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday. He went 156th overall to the Seattle Mariners.

After a dominant career with the Bulldogs, VanScoter played one season at SUNY Binghamton. He took a medical redshirt as a sophomore and then transferred to Coastal Carolina.

VanScoter’s next baseball season was lost due to Covid, but he played the last two years for the Chanticleers. In 2022, he made 16 starts and went 9-4 helping Coastal to a surprise College World Series run.

He’s the first player from Rochester to be selected in a top five round since Canandaigua’s Adam Scott was taken in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and the sixth since the turn of the millennium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Former BOCES teacher accused of raping 13-year-old

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — In late June, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself into Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

After three days, 20 rounds, and 616 picks, the 2022 MLB draft is officially complete. The Baltimore Orioles kicked off this year's action by taking Oklahoma high school standout Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, he set a national high school record with 89 hits in 41 games this spring.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Livonia, NY
Sports
City
Livonia, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
CowbellCorner

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State Transfer Commitment Bill Knight Drafted in the 10th Round by the Seattle Mariners

Mississippi State baseball transfer Bill Knight was selected with the 306th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners on Monday. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Knight will look to show his potential in the Mariners organization rather than joining the Diamond Dawgs in 2023. The talented slugger is the first of MSU's transfer recruits to be drafted this year.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#The Major League Baseball#Bulldogs#Suny Binghamton#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged for endangering a woman & her children

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged for allegedly endangering a woman and her children and then robbing her during an incident that took place on July 19th. According to police, around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a...
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester parolee convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old parolee was convicted in the shooting death of Paris Washington who was killed on Bardin Street in 2020, prosecutors announced Wednesday. According to police documents, Washington was one among three people who were shot and killed during a violent spree of five shootings...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy