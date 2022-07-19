ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

3-alarm grass fire threatens homes on Abilene city limit and Taylor County line

By Mercedez Hernandez
 3 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Several fire departments responded to a large grass fire near the South Saddle Lakes Drive subdivision Monday afternoon, while neighbors spent several hours keeping the fire at bay with garden hoses from their backyards.

“We knocked on the guy’s door and just went back there and started to help spray it down,” said Kenny Moore, a resident in the neighborhood threatened by the fire.

Moore told KTAB/KRBC the blaze seemingly started out with one tree on fire. He and his friends drove in to help warn neighbors, as they could see the flames from Highway 83/84.

As they were spraying the area, Moore said he watched the fire consume more and more dry brush spreading south across the field with many mesquite trees.

“Just spraying it with hoses, trying to make it go down,” Moore said. “Anything we could do to help.”

The fire only damaged land, with no reports of injuries, damaged structures, or lives lost. Elise Preston, with the Abilene Fire Department, said the fire produced such large plumes of smoke because of brush piles sitting on the land that had not yet burned.

She affirmed that the excessively dry grass also allowed the fire to spread rapidly.

“The grass is so dry, even if it’s not very tall,” said Roberts. “There’s a lot of brush piles out here, just because we’ve been in a burn ban and people haven’t been able to burn them.”

The exact cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

