Dearborn Heights police investigating serious injury accident, alleged drunk driver nearly striking officers

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – A late-night traffic incident in Dearborn Heights has left two people with serious injuries and another two in critical condition. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a serious injury accident on southbound Telegraph Road just south of Joy...
A 7-year-old child died when they were ejected from a minivan in a Southfield Freeway crash, and another was seriously injured in the same vehicle. Both children appeared to be either unrestrained or improperly belted into car seats. The Detroit News reports:. A preliminary investigation found a car heading north...
A mother accused of crashing on the Southfield Freeway while her children were in the vehicle is refuting details about the crash made by police. The crash killed one child and left another in critical condition.
SHELBY TWP. (WWJ) - Police in Macomb County said they're searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning burglary of a party business Thursday morning. Shelby Township police said a suspect broke into the party store near Van Dyke Ave and 21 Mile Rd. A timestamp in surveillance...
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man said the driver of a red sedan shot at him while he was traveling from work Tuesday morning. The victim had pulled onto I-94 from Ecorse Road in Wayne County around 8:55 a.m. when he said he was tailgated by the suspect vehicle. He was later targeted by the driver.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The disappearance of two Detroit children this week has been resolved following an unnerving Monday where families reported that an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old went missing. Carolyn Finley, 11, was located after she went missing from her home on Rowe Street. She was reportedly with a...
ROMULUS (WWJ) - Driving home from work turned dangerous for one man on Tuesday evening after another driver allegedly fired shots at his vehicle during a suspected road rage confrontation on I-94, state police said. According to MSP, troopers responded to the home of the male driver who said he...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The mom of a 2-year-old baby who died after being ejected from her car was speeding and drunk, according to the woman's mom - who now is hoping she doesn't lose another grandchild. Tammie Ross said her granddaughter, Vanessa, was killed on the Southfield Freeway late...
An Inkster man was taken into custody following a July 12 traffic stop that started as a routine event in Dearborn Heights near Michigan Avenue and Beech Daly Road – but resulted in numerous drug and weapons-related charges. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on July 12, officer Anthony Barbour observed...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect hit a man with an SUV at a Detroit CVS because he was standing up for a woman who was being harassed early July 12. Police said 30-year-old Lamar Waller and the suspect had an argument in the parking lot of a club where Waller does security. His family said he was protecting a woman the suspect was harassing.
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Seven police departments helped arrest a man after he drove off with his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child during an argument in Lincoln Park and fled from officers at high speeds in three different cities, officials said. Lincoln Park police were called around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday...
A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
LANSING, Mich. — A 29-year-old man died Wednesday night after being shot near the Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Police Department said, around 8:40 p.m., officers went to the 800 block of Baker Street on a report of shots fired. While enroute, two men were reported at a local...
A 15-year-old is in custody after police say an altercation over the Fourth of July weekend escalated to a drive-by shooting in Port Huron Township early Wednesday. At about 1:20 a.m., a deputy from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle on 32nd Street turn east on Petit Street, noticing it because the intersection is typically not busy at that time, authorities said.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A father of three was sitting in a car on Detroit's east side early Sunday when someone shot him to death. "Guy was laying down on the ground, and there was a cop on top of him pumping away on him, doing CPR ," said neighbor Jon Baiz.
A Southfield woman’s ex-boyfriend was killed after he was shot by her new boyfriend, according to police. On Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., the Southfield Police Department responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments on W. 12 Mile Road.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - FBI detectives at the Greyhound Bus Station in Detroit say they found nearly 2,300 grams of crystal meth in a man's backpack earlier this year. According to an affidavit, the detectives were at the bus station looking for firearms, wanted felons, and people trafficking drugs when they started talking to 29-year-old Nicholas Dominique Woods-Gibby on Feb. 28.
GRAND BLANC, TWP., MI – Alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that left a 60-year-old Grand Blanc Township man dead Saturday, according to police. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Grand Blanc Township police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of Dort Highway and Strong Heights following reports of a crash.
