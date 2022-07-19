ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights police investigating serious injury accident, alleged drunk driver nearly striking officers

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN HEIGHTS – A late-night traffic incident in Dearborn Heights has left two people with serious injuries and another two in critical condition. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 911 dispatchers received a call regarding a serious injury accident on southbound Telegraph Road just south of Joy...

www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Child, 7, dies in Southfield Freeway crash; another seriously injured

A 7-year-old child died when they were ejected from a minivan in a Southfield Freeway crash, and another was seriously injured in the same vehicle. Both children appeared to be either unrestrained or improperly belted into car seats. The Detroit News reports:. A preliminary investigation found a car heading north...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Inkster, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver was shot at by suspect who tailgated him on I-94, state police say

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man said the driver of a red sedan shot at him while he was traveling from work Tuesday morning. The victim had pulled onto I-94 from Ecorse Road in Wayne County around 8:55 a.m. when he said he was tailgated by the suspect vehicle. He was later targeted by the driver.
ROMULUS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Both missing girls in Detroit found safe, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The disappearance of two Detroit children this week has been resolved following an unnerving Monday where families reported that an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old went missing. Carolyn Finley, 11, was located after she went missing from her home on Rowe Street. She was reportedly with a...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Control#Speed Limits#Reckless Driving#Accident#Mercedes#Ford#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect In Ann Arbor Bank Robbery

(CBS DETROIT) – FBI Detroit and the Ann Arbor Police Department are seeking assistance in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor. Suspect wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit The incident happened on July 16 at the Chase Bank located on East Stadium Boulevard. Suspect vehicle wanted in Ann Arbor Chase Bank robbery | Credit: FBI Detroit If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org. #FBIDetroit is asking the public to help Ann Arbor PD identify the individual responsible for a July 16th robbery of the Chase Bank on E. Stadium Blvd in Ann Arbor. If you recognize the individual or his car, contact AAPD at 734-996-2199 or via email at tips@a2gov.org. pic.twitter.com/9WnMqjro1V — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) July 21, 2022   © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

1 dead, 1 in custody for Southfield shooting

A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Voice News

Port Huron teen in custody after drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old is in custody after police say an altercation over the Fourth of July weekend escalated to a drive-by shooting in Port Huron Township early Wednesday. At about 1:20 a.m., a deputy from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle on 32nd Street turn east on Petit Street, noticing it because the intersection is typically not busy at that time, authorities said.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI: Detectives find nearly 2,300 grams of meth in man's backpack at Detroit Greyhound Bus Station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - FBI detectives at the Greyhound Bus Station in Detroit say they found nearly 2,300 grams of crystal meth in a man's backpack earlier this year. According to an affidavit, the detectives were at the bus station looking for firearms, wanted felons, and people trafficking drugs when they started talking to 29-year-old Nicholas Dominique Woods-Gibby on Feb. 28.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy