Today in History: July 19, Republicans nominate Trump

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, July 19, the 200th day of 2022. There are 165 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 19, 2005, President George W. Bush announced his choice of federal appeals court judge John G. Roberts Jr. to replace Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. (Roberts ended up succeeding Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, who died in Sept. 2005; Samuel Alito followed O’Connor.)

On this date:

In 1812, during the War of 1812, the First Battle of Sackets Harbor in Lake Ontario resulted in an American victory as U.S. naval forces repelled a British attack.

In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.

In 1975, the Apollo and Soyuz space capsules that were linked in orbit for two days separated.

In 1979, the Nicaraguan capital of Managua fell to Sandinista guerrillas, two days after President Anastasio Somoza fled the country.

In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

In 1989, 111 people were killed when United Air Lines Flight 232, a DC-10 which sustained the uncontained failure of its tail engine and the loss of hydraulic systems, crashed while making an emergency landing at Sioux City, Iowa; 185 other people survived.

In 1990, baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, was sentenced in Cincinnati to five months in prison for tax evasion.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”

In 2006, prosecutors reported that Chicago police beat, kicked, shocked or otherwise tortured scores of Black suspects from the 1970s to the early 1990s to try to extract confessions from them.

In 2014, a New York City police officer (Daniel Pantaleo) involved in the arrest of Eric Garner, who died in custody two days earlier after being placed in an apparent chokehold, was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty. (Pantaleo was fired in August 2019.) Actor James Garner, 86, died in Los Angeles.

In 2016, Republicans meeting in Cleveland nominated Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanked the delegates, saying: “This is a movement, but we have to go all the way.”

In 2020, President Donald Trump refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, telling Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” that it was too early to make any such guarantee.

Ten years ago: A controversy pitting gay rights against religious freedom began as a cake shop owner in Lakewood, Colorado, refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. (The Supreme Court would rule that Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission displayed anti-religious bias when it sanctioned the shop owner; the court did not rule on the larger issue of whether businesses can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gays and lesbians.)

Five years ago: Sen. John McCain’s office said the 80-year-old Arizona Republican and former presidential nominee had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, glioblastoma. President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he would have chosen someone else to be attorney general if he’d known that Jeff Sessions would recuse himself from the FBI probe into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

One year ago: A Florida man, Paul Allard Hodgkins, who breached the U.S. Senate chamber on Jan. 6 carrying a Trump campaign flag received an eight-month prison term; it was the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection. The Biden administration took a step toward its goal of shutting down the Guantánamo Bay detention center for terror suspects, releasing into the custody of his home country a Moroccan (Abdullatif Nasser) who’d been held without charge almost since the U.S. opened the facility 19 years earlier. Ben & Jerry’s said it would stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians were inconsistent with the company’s values.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Helen Gallagher is 96. Singer Vikki Carr is 82. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 82. Actor George Dzundza is 77. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 76. Rock musician Brian May is 75. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 75. Actor Beverly Archer is 74. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 71. Actor Peter Barton is 66. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 62. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 62. Actor Campbell Scott is 61. Actor Anthony Edwards is 60. Actor Clea Lewis is 57. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 57. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 51. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 51. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 48. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 46. Actor Erin Cummings is 45. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 44. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 42. Actor Jared Padalecki is 40. Actor Trai Byers is 39. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 38. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 36. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 32.

Comments / 0

CBS LA

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump's funeral in New York City

Former President Donald Trump paid respects to his first wife, Ivana Trump, joining their three children Wednesday at a funeral Mass for the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped him build an empire that launched him to the presidency. "A very sad day, but at the same time a...
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Marcela Valladolid
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Donald Trump
The Center Square

Biden approval rating hits new low, poll shows

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit another new low. The Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday showed 60% of surveyed Americans disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president while only 31% approve, the lowest Quinnipiac has found since Biden took office. “Two-thirds...
Motley Fool

Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money

For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option. Many Americans moved to South Carolina in 2021. Find out which other states people move to so they can save money on their cost of living expenses.
#Republicans#Ben Jerry#Fbi#Supreme Court#American#British#Apollo 11#Nicaraguan#Sandinista#Soviet#United Air Lines
CBS New York

Funeral held for Ivana Trump on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- The Trump family said goodbye to one of their own Wednesday - Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump. The service was closed to the public, but many gathered outside the church. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to mourners on the Upper East Side. Pain could be felt from a distance as loved ones exited St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church following the funeral for Ivana Trump. Family followed as her coffin was carefully carried out of the church, including former President Donald Trump and their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. "All the children spoke. They did great. I cried," said Peri...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the 10 worst states to live in 2022?

Lost at home USAT What are the 10 worst states in the U.S.? According to a CNBC study, it's these 10. (Don't blame us, we're just passing along the info.) The way the research was done, per CNBC: Our Life, Health and Inclusion category considers factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. For the first time in 2022, we also consider the availability of childcare, which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found is a major obstacle for parents seeking to reenter the workforce. We also consider inclusiveness of state laws in areas like protections against discrimination and voting rights. That's...
CBS DFW

17 members of Congress arrested during Supreme Court protest, Capitol police say

Seventeen members of Congress were among those arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights demonstration outside the Supreme Court, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. U.S. Capitol Police said they made a total of 35 arrests for crowding, obstructing or incommoding, which included 17 members of Congress. Protesters had perched themselves on First Street NE near the Capitol building, blocking the street. Capitol Police said they issued their standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.
AOL Corp

Pence Secret Service detail called family members to say goodbye

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives so much that they began calling their family members to say goodbye as rioters bore down on them at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a White House security official. From...
CBS Miami

Parties put money into Miami-Dade Senate race

TALLAHASSEE - State Republican and Democratic leaders are plowing money into a race for a Miami-Dade County Senate seat. The race in District 36 pits incumbent Republican Ileana Garcia against Democrat Raquel Pacheco. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is headed by incoming Senate president Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, made nearly $177,000 in in-kind contributions to Garcia's campaign from mid-March through July 15, paying for expenses such as staff members and polling, according to a state Division of Elections database. Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is headed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, had made $28,330 in in-kind contributions to Pacheco's campaign since she entered the race in June.
ABC News

ABC News

