In combat sports, there’s always that question hanging in the air for any fighter on a losing streak. It’s also the dumbest question to be asked of a fighter, right up there with, “How’s training going?” If a hot prospect loses to anyone, he or she moves backwards. If a champion loses to a challenger, mandatory or not, that belt and the perks and paydays that come with it are gone. In fact, the only fighters who don’t care about the outcome of a fight are the “opponents” that are there simply to be a body and pad records. If they win, it’s a bonus; if they lose, that’s expected, and they’ll get another payday without losing any “status.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO