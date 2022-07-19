ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

2 South Bay San Diego School Districts ‘Strongly Encourage' Mask Wearing for Start of School Year

By Brooke Martell
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo school districts in San Diego's South Bay are not requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors, but they are strongly encouraging it. They confirmed their stances on the heels of San Diego Unified reintroducing its indoor mask mandate for students and staff, which it says was triggered when San...

www.nbcsandiego.com

californiaglobe.com

San Diego School District Doubles Down on Mask Mandates

The rift caused by the return of the indoor mask mandate for the San Diego Unified School District on Monday grew on Tuesday, with the School Distgrict doubling down on the mandate, and those opposing the mandate entering School District Board races in an attempt to reverse the decision from within.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

South Bay students head back to school, some with new start times

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Showing off her new digs, 23-year veteran teacher Julie Huezo can't wait for the little ones to see her T-K, or transitional kindergarten classroom. "We will have 24, four-year-old's tomorrow and I am very blessed to have a full-time teacher assistant,” said Huezo, also a mother of two daughters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

gO’side Shuttles Quick Transportation to Visitors, Tourists, and Residents

In the sunny weather of July, going around downtown Oceanside can seem tiring for those who do not seek to walk for long periods of time. The gO’side shuttles have been provided by the community of Oceanside to allow quick transportation to visitors, tourists, and residents all throughout downtown Oceanside. The shuttles are open from Monday through Sunday, from 10 a.m until 10 p.m, bringing about 12 hours of transportation to those who want to go around Oceanside without the inferences.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Masks requirement at SDUSD, other districts starts Monday

SAN DIEGO — They're back. Masks are required at San Diego Unified School District schools and offices beginning on Monday. "This new variant, BA 5, is tricky. It invades your immune system effectively. This new variant evades the system even if you had a new vaccination. It is tricky to get under control and that's why I think more cases are on the rise," said San Diego Cardiac Center's Dr. Arvin Narula.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis

La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
LA MESA, CA
countynewscenter.com

Got COVID? Get Treatment Now!

Chances are that you or someone you know has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the current wave of new infections in the region. Treatment is available and can help prevent severe infection, but it is important to seek help as soon as possible to see if it’s right for you.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

