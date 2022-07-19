ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Cosmetic Surgery Conducts Healthcare Blockchain Research with World Health Authorities

By Newsfile
Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

Southfield, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - A Michigan cosmetic surgery practice has announced that it is working with world health authorities and FDA designated standards organizations to innovate the blockchain to make healthcare safer, starting with implantable medical devices. Michigan Cosmetic Surgery, led by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr....

business.woonsocketcall.com

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

