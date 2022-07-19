ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

2 men suspected of faking crash scene after stunt driving performance

By Domenick Candelieri
 3 days ago

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Two men were arrested on suspicion of staging a false hit-and-run accident scene after an illegal stunt driving performance in National City, police said.

The crash occurred on Nov. 21, 2021 in the parking lot of the Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall, when the driver, identified as 20-year-old Daniel Gomez, engaged in stunt driving in the parking lot and crashed his car into another vehicle, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release Monday.

Another man, identified as 19-year-old Ruben Antonio Talamantes, is also suspected of creating a fake accident on the nearby street, police said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers received false information for a report from both men, according to SDPD. Gomez also provided false information to his insurance company.

Overturned car prompts traffic backup in East County

Further investigation shows Talamantes engaged in falsifying information to law enforcement and the courts in relation to illegal modifications to his vehicle during an unrelated event, Sharki said. Investigators also say Talamantes bypassed smog and vehicle inspection measures to ensure that his vehicle was in compliance with state regulations.

Talamantes, who was arraigned July 11, is charged on suspicion of insurance fraud and forging and falsifying a document, police said. He faces more than five years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

Gomez’s arraignment is scheduled for1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

