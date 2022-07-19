ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USWNT beats Canada to win CONCACAF W title, seal Olympics spot

ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Morgan scored a penalty late in the second half to guide the United States to a 1-0 victory over Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship final in Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday night. The game was a rematch of last summer's Olympic semifinal game, which Canada won 1-0 before...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Jordyn Huitema
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Allysha Chapman
Person
Kailen Sheridan
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Joe Biden, Brittney Griner Development

President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Tuesday that'll allow the United States to impose sanctions on countries that hold citizens captive abroad. The timing of this decision is probably not a coincidence. WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia in February and there's no timetable for her release.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Summer Olympics#Uswnt#Concacaf W#Morgan Smith
The Associated Press

Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list - but might not play

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official U.S. Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament — and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, as of now, because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan. Asked after that defeat whether she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When she was asked specifically about returning to the U.S. Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.” She missed the hard-court tournament in New York last year after hurting her leg at Wimbledon. But Williams made it to at least the semifinals in each of her 11 most recent appearances at the U.S. Open.
TENNIS
ESPN

Lionel Messi scores as PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in Tokyo

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of Paris Saint-Germain's preseason campaign in their 2-1 victory over Kawasaki Frontale at the New National Stadium, Tokyo on Wednesday. Messi, 35, suffered his lowest-scoring league tally since 2005-06 last season, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1. The Argentina forward scored 11 in all competitions.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport’s thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win. On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.
WORLD
ESPN

Raphinha scores as Barcelona trounce MLS side Inter Miami

Barcelona battered MLS side Inter Miami CF 6-0 in a preseason friendly in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, with new signing Raphinha among the six different scorers for the Catalans. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele also scored in the one-sided affair as the LaLiga giants...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three takeaways on the USWNT's run through the CONCACAF W Championship

The U.S. women’s national team did exactly what they meant to do at the CONCACAF W Championship, qualifying for the next World Cup and Olympic games. They didn’t concede a single goal, extending a shutout streak in regional qualifying that goes back to 2010, and piled up chances on the attacking side in every game. In truth, outside of a rocky first half in their opener and some mild stress in the final 10 minutes of the final, it wasn’t a particularly difficult or dramatic tournament, which is frankly the expectation for the USWNT.
SOCCER
ESPN

Hamilton hopes to mark 300th F1 race with 1st win of season

PARIS --  Lewis Hamilton enters his 300th Formula One race at the French Grand Prix this weekend in the uncustomary position of chasing a first win this season. The seven-time world champion has a record 103 F1 wins and pole positions. The 37-year-old British driver also shares two records with fellow great Michael Schumacher: seven world titles and winning at least one race for 15 straight seasons. Schumacher's run was from his F1 debut in 1992 until 2006; Hamilton's since his first season in 2007.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy