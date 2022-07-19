ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

USWNT vs. Canada score: Alex Morgan scores cup winner, USA clinch Olympic and Gold Cup berths

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States women's national team defeated Canada in the Concacaf W Championship final 1-0 on Monday night in Monterrey, Mexico. Alex Morgan scored the lone goal for the team, a perfectly converted penalty kick in the 78th minute. Morgan sent a ball through to Rose Lavelle on a run into...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 14

Related
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Women’s Hammer Throw. Gold: Brooke Andersen (USA) — 78.96. Silver: Camryn Rogers (CAN) — 75.52...
EUGENE, OR
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Alyssa Naeher
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Allysha Chapman
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
The Associated Press

Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list - but might not play

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official U.S. Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament — and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, as of now, because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan. Asked after that defeat whether she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When she was asked specifically about returning to the U.S. Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.” She missed the hard-court tournament in New York last year after hurting her leg at Wimbledon. But Williams made it to at least the semifinals in each of her 11 most recent appearances at the U.S. Open.
TENNIS
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Olympics#Uswnt#Americans
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
GOLF
Fortune

Donald Trump welcomes Saudi-backed golf tournament at one of his clubs, escalating years-long feud with ‘very disloyal’ PGA

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. If you’re a fan of golf, you’ve surely by now heard of the LIV Golf International Series, the new, big-money Saudi-backed competitor to the PGA Tour that has attracted golf greats Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, on the one hand—and the scorn of fans critical of the Middle Eastern country’s record on human rights on the other.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Joe Biden, Brittney Griner Development

President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Tuesday that'll allow the United States to impose sanctions on countries that hold citizens captive abroad. The timing of this decision is probably not a coincidence. WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia in February and there's no timetable for her release.
U.S. POLITICS
ESPN

Lionel Messi scores as PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in Tokyo

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of Paris Saint-Germain's preseason campaign in their 2-1 victory over Kawasaki Frontale at the New National Stadium, Tokyo on Wednesday. Messi, 35, suffered his lowest-scoring league tally since 2005-06 last season, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1. The Argentina forward scored 11 in all competitions.
WORLD
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport’s thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win. On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.
WORLD
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To The U.S. Adaptive Open

The U.S. Adaptive Open is off and running, and plenty of golfing legends are tuning in to watch the action. Per the USGA, "The U.S. Adaptive Open, a national championship for golfers with physical, visual and intellectual impairments, has been established by the USGA..." Tiger Woods is tuning in. The...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy