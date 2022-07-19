ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoDo police shooting shakes up safety concerns

By Gabby Easterwood
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3kkr_0gkOW4FY00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The recent officer-involved shooting at 20th and Larimer Street is leaving people uneasy in the neighborhood, especially business owners.

“It’s still frustrating that it’s happening even just in the neighborhood,” said Andrew Herber, the manager of Jackson’s, which is just two blocks from Sunday morning’s shooting location.

Witness describes events before Denver police shooting

The shooting left six people wounde d , including the suspect. The incident itself is still under investigation.

The statistics for the block in question speak for themselves, with homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies making it the neighborhood’s second-highest concentration of violent crimes.

LoDo Denver businesses increase security measures

These numbers are not sitting well with those conducting business in the area, like Herber.

“When is it going to come down this way that’s kind of the thought that’s at the back of my mind. I feel like it’s only a matter of time,” Herber told FOX31 and Channel 2. “There’s so many people that are out on Friday and Saturday nights that it’s a numbers game. It’s going to happen at some point, and I’m not looking forward to that day.”

Questions linger after Denver Police shooting wounds 5

Just a month ago, Jackson’s ramped up security measures , adding metal detector wands and other additional security measures.

“We can only control what happens in these four walls, on our property. It’s frustrating,” Herber said.

Jackson’s wasn’t open during the time of the shooting at 1:30 a.m. because they had closed early, but they’re still nervous for the way the neighborhood is going and what the future holds.

