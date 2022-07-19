ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

EXCLUSIVE: Noninvasive Spa Alchemy 43 Expanding Retail Fleet

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqMH2_0gkOW0ie00

Click here to read the full article.

Alchemy 43 is on the move.

The noninvasive spa that specializes in injectables, such as Botox and fillers, is expanding its ret ail fleet to 26 locations by the end of 2023, thanks to a recent series B funding round. Nicci Levy, Alchemy 43’s founder and chief executive officer, credits the brand’s growth to a number of factors, including social media, a growing wellness industry, a reduced stigma around injectables, “Zoom face” and consumers’ desire to look good as the world reopens .

More from WWD

“It’s a renewed sense of living your best life and taking care of yourself, and sort of, not taking things for granted, not taking life for granted,” Levy told WWD exclusively. “There’s sort of, like, a revival feeling in the air.

“And it’s not only us, but the entire [wellness] category is growing,” she continued. “That’s a function of newer people coming to market and people coming out of their homes after being cooped up for a couple of years and saying, ‘I want to live my best life.’ ‘I want to take that trip I haven’t taken.’ Or, ‘Buy those shoes I’ve been wanting to buy;’ or, ‘Get that Botox I’ve been wanting to try.’”

There are other factors, too, such as people staring at themselves over Zoom all day (and noticing imperfections) and social media, which leads to even more comparisons among peers. But Levy said Botox and fillers can address these issues. And since society is more accepting of injectables than it was in say 2002 — when the FDA approved Botox as a cosmetic tool — the industry is ripe for growth.

“Botox and fillers have gone through this evolution,” the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur contends. “The original people who used it were older women who were concerned with aging. And now, because we see so many people doing it preventatively, there’s not the same stigma that people associate it with [in the past.] People now realize it’s just part of a maintenance ritual. It’s a wellness treatment, rather than a medical treatment or something that’s aligned with plastic surgery. These are light, very easy, in-and-out treatments that we all do to take care of ourselves. So I think that’s why they’re unafraid, or unashamed to put it on social media. And we are seeing a large number of male users coming to the category. We see a lot of people starting younger to do preventative stuff, to really get in front of it.”

According to a June report from market research firm The NPD Group, 44 percent of U.S.-based consumers are placing more of an emphasis on health and wellness. The evidence shows up in increased sales of things like activewear, sporting goods, performance footwear and wellness-related beauty and lifestyle items.

“Consumers are broadening their definitions of wellness as the pandemic increased our focus on our inner and mental health, Dirk Sorenson, sports industry analyst at NPD, wrote in the report. “As we remerge from the pandemic, there are durable habits that consumers have learned to embrace, from getting outside, to investing in products that bring us joy.”

Levy, who used to sell Botox and other injectables to other spas in Beverly Hills, opened Alchemy in L.A. in May 2016. The idea was to open a spa that specialized in injectables, rather than have facilities where injectables were just one of many things on a cluttered menu of options.

“We consider ourselves, kind of, the anti-med spa,” said Levy, referring to a place that is part medical center and part day spa. “The whole concept [for Alchemy] was pioneered out of the idea that there could be more of a specialty focus within the noninvasive category. Our client could feel really secure that this is a place where our providers do this all day; they specialize in injectables. Essentially, where med spas are known for offering a ton of different services in more of a spa setting, they often offer nonmedical services as well. We chose to approach it from a super, hyper specialization perspective: our business and our brand is based on injectables.”

Today, there are four Alchemy locations, three in L.A. and one in New York City. The firm also recently closed its series B funding round. Levy wouldn’t disclose the investment amounts, but did say Alchemy 43 (the name is a combination of the word alchemy and the 43 muscles in one’s face) is in expansion mode. There are plans to open six spas by the end of the year, including locations on New York ’s Upper East Side, Houston, Dallas and the Corona Del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California. In 2023, 16 more locations are scheduled to open, adding up to 26 locations by the end of 2023.

“Texas is a huge focus of ours. So are other areas of Southern California, Orange County. Another big focus of ours is Florida. You’ll see us in Florida in 2023,” Levy said. “As a brand, we skew a little bit younger than the typical Botox customer that [competitors] see. We’re in major metro areas and we’re sort of this young, hip concept that people who are younger and just getting into these treatments for the first time are really attracted to and really drawn to. So we tend to balance the data that we get — in terms of where the biggest markets are and the biggest market opportunities — with where is our customer? We balance those things to think about where the biggest opportunities are.

“A question a lot of us are asking ourselves is, is this [growth in injectables] finite? Is this going to end at a certain point?” she continued. “We have not seen that. All signs point to [injectables] continuing to grow. It’s continuing to evolve and our business just keeps getting better. I don’t think this is something that’s short-lived. I think people are trying these things and realizing how great they work for them and they’re sticking with it. Cosmetic Botox is the number-one aesthetic noninvasive treatment on the market and remains our most popular service. I jokingly call it the gateway drug. It’s where a lot of people start and that has not changed.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Clinique Debuts New Retail Concept With Macy’s

One of beauty’s biggest players is rethinking brick-and-mortar retail, starting with Macy’s Inc. Clinique, the U.S.’s largest prestige skin care brand, per The NPD Group, as well as the second largest in makeup, has debuted a new retail concept at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan. Called...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Fine Jewelry Marketplace Finematter to Launch Resale Platform That Gives Royalties to Designers

It’s been just under two years since Finematter, a shopping platform for independent jewelry designers, launched for business in greater Europe. In the course of that time, cofounder and chief executive officer Caroline Chalmer said that her business has amassed a roster of 60 designers with a wait-list of 600 jewelers eager to get on the site. While declining to reveal sales figures, she said that Finematter currently has around 50,000 registered users and logs an average spend of about 10,000 euros.
APPAREL
fashionweekdaily.com

Meet COSTOLO: the modern luxury brand pushing the boundaries of the high end jewelry sector

COSTOLO enters the luxury and custom jewelry market from a fresh, innovative angle. Her elemental designs are inspired by the atomic structure of a diamond – something that founder Rose Costolo has been fascinated with for years. The COSTOLO mission is to transform the sustainability of the luxury jewelry industry, something that may seem like its already been conquered. “It has not.” Costolo tells us. “Tons of trendy fine jewelry companies advertise their created diamonds as sustainable, lab grown, etc. and to a certain extent those products have caught on – which is phenomenal. That said – at the high end level, I’m talking luxury diamond necklaces, designer pieces – there is still a massive disconnect between modern technology and consumer education.” This, she says, is the issue that has yet to be targeted. Customers demand natural diamonds when their product is of a certain caliber “so that it is viewed as rare and exclusive… thus more valuable.” Costolo doesn’t lecture clients on which type of diamond to choose. She simply gives her customers the facts on created diamonds, (or Impossible Diamonds: as Costolo has branded them). Then, clients choose between natural or created diamonds for their made to order pieces. Costolo believes this is the only true way to effect long lasting change in the luxury market. “People are going to buy what they are going to buy. Showing them that there is no structural, visible, or chemical difference between created and mined diamonds is the best method of converting a client.” If the name sounds familiar – that’s because female founder Rose Costolo grew up in quite the entrepreneurial household. Her father, Dick Costolo is a serial entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO. Costolo’s site sold out of its most expensive pieces in inventory within a week of launch. When asked about her early success – Rose credits her relationship with Angel City Jewelers. Angel City is a celebrity-loved custom jewelry company in LA. The founders at Angel City mentored Rose when she started out learning the industry, and today they partner together on certain projects – something Rose calls a huge honor.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Nyc Pride March#Alchemy 43#Nyc Pride
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals. While performing her song “Babylon”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Macy’s Sets Four Additional Small Formats

Macy’s Inc. is adding four locations to its emerging but still small fleet of off-mall, specialized brick-and-mortar formats. Market by Macy’s will open in Johns Creek Town Center on Aug. 20 at 3630 Peachtree Parkway, in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by another Market by Macy’s in St. Louis, on THF Boulevard in Chesterfield Commons.
SUWANEE, GA
WWD

Liberty Launches Beauty Newspaper Aimed at Curious, Engaged Consumers

LONDON — Liberty is embracing ink on paper, creating a biannual beauty newspaper called The Hall, with elements of an old-style print publication, including crosswords and horoscopes. The super-sized newspaper also has interactive elements, such as QR codes, and will be supported by a social media campaign that’s meant...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated July 5 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Chinese Fashion Group Vi-ein to Go Public in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI — High-end womenswear fashion group Vi-ein Fashion Stock Co. Ltd. submitted an initial public offering prospectus earlier this month. The company is planning to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Shenzhen-based company plans to issue 19.63 million shares and is aiming to raise 402 million renminbi,...
BUSINESS
WWD

The 18 Best High-Waisted Jeans for Every Body Type

Click here to read the full article. High-waisted jeans are a wardrobe essential that will never lose their fashionable appeal. The best high-waisted jeans, similar to a fresh white T-shirt, glamorous sunglasses or the perfect designer handbag or luxury shoes, are closet staples that everyone needs in their regular outfit rotations. Throughout the decades, various silhouettes have waxed and waned in popularity, rising and diminishing from the fashion scene, but nowadays, a high-waisted fit has remained a constant consumer favorite — with good reason.  A high-waisted jean is defined by a waistline that hits close to or above the navel. It...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy