Isoviha

By Daniel Bromfield
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vladislav Delay’s 2020 album Rakka and its sequel from last year were inspired by his trips into the Arctic wilderness north of Hailuoto, the Finnish island where he lives. Isoviha is inspired by the anxiety he feels when he returns, and curiously, they sound like two sides of the same coin....

pitchfork.com

Pitchfork

Thyrsis of Etna

Thyrsis of Etna is Nyles Miszczyk’s debut album, but the Ontario producer has been working behind the scenes for more than a decade, producing leftfield hip-hop and retro new wave and working as the in-house engineer at Toronto’s Royal Mountain Records, where Alvvays got their start. Miszczyk brings a producer’s mentality to his album: All 16 tracks feature a different singer. These guests range from indie heroes Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab and Vanessa Briscoe Hay of Pylon to fellow Toronto artists and labelmates and even a Nigerian rapper, Nai. But he ties it all together with a cohesive sound informed by krautrock’s motorik thump and sparkling melodies.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“YAY”

Valknee has been holed up in her bedroom since 2020, making pop songs with cute, twinkling beats that give her tracks the feel of a diary entry written in pink bubble letters. Over the past few years, the Tokyo-based rapper has lent a hand to acts from disparate scenes. She helped form the six-person rap collective Zoomgals after joining a cypher inspired by the video-chat app; she partnered with experimental producer and Orange Milk affiliate CVN as well as hip-hop idols lyrical school. Last fall, valknee’s bass-boosted collaboration with hirihiri, a leading name in Japan’s hyperpop scene, hinted at her itch to get frisky. On her latest EP, vs., she steps further into hyperpop, with high-octane songs that tap into genres like happy hardcore, Eurodance, and house.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Lexicon

Conor Mackey’s music has assumed different shapes over the past decade: proggy jazz fusion, math rock, high-speed electro. With each new turn, the Chicago composer’s studies in music theory and composition have informed the meticulousness of his approach. That foundation came through most clearly in his work as a guitarist in the five-piece Monobody, in which he built complex instrumental vistas around a moody blend of post-rock and jazz. Late last year, handling the twitchy, synth-heavy production for fellow Monobody member NNAMDÏ’s Are You Happy EP, he adopted the alias Lynyn, and on Lexicon, his debut album under the moniker, Mackey veers sharply in yet another direction, creating knotty electronic music that merges a panoply of subgenres into one pummeling package.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Madeleine Cocolas

“A Memory, Blown Out,” the tender opener of Madeleine Cocolas’ Spectral, gradually expands from a lone hum into a vibrant array of vocals and electronics. This slow unfurling, driven by a sense of tension and release, forms the album’s backbone. In a note accompanying the album, the Australian composer describes the music as “a subtle shift in memory” and a “recolouring of the world we think we know.” Its sustained tones and poignant, evolving melodies explore how tiny motions can create larger shifts in perspective.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch

Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Little Richh’s “Chavo”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Little Ricch’s “Chavo” is the chillest drill song you will come across all week. The Crown Heights, Brooklyn rapper, who emerged in 2020 with a string of rowdy group singles, has pushed his delivery in an understated direction of late. It’s unconventional compared to the fiery, thunderous flows popular in New York right now, which makes rappers sound like they’re ready to headbutt holes in walls. Richh’s flow is brisk and his mood is steadily relaxed. In the music video, his crew interjects with the most laid back a capella section I’ve heard in some time. Aside from the vocals, the song has other nice touches: percussion that feels like drumsticks lightly sputtering against an empty paint container and a pretty funny sample clip of Chavo Guerrero’s WWE theme song.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Whitney Perform “Real Love” on Kimmel

Whitney were on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on last night (July 19), performing “Real Love” from their new album Spark. The band was introduced by host Dana Carvey, who was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel. Check out Whitney’s performance below. Whitney’s last record was 2020’s covers album Candid....
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Four Tet’s New Song “Scythe Master”

Four Tet has shared a new track, “Scythe Master.” It appears on a new compilation from Eat Your Own Ears Recordings, EP 1, which comes on a limited cassette, as well as digitally. The EP also features new tracks from Mount Kimbie and Sylvan Esso, as well as a previously released Ride mix from the Cure’s Robert Smith.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Hellfire

Black midi thrive in the half-light between serious and silly. It’s just fun, man, Geordie Greep and his mates have repeatedly said in response to earnest questions about their mission, their message, their “responsibility” to carry forward the torch of prog rock. Words like “ridiculous” and “crazy” come up a lot in their interviews. “We’re just doing this stupid thing and somehow making the semblance of a living,” Greep said on Radio Primavera recently, when promoting the band’s third album, Hellfire.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Grimes Stars in Bella Poarch’s Video for New Song “Dolls”: Watch

Bella Poarch, one of the most popular social media personalities on TikTok, has released the new song “Dolls.” It arrives with a music video directed by Andrew Donoho, created by Poarch, and co-starring Dream, Grimes, Valkyrae, Chloe Cherry, Ludwig, Mizkif, Hasanabi, Sykkuno, Larray, Miyoung, Bretman Rock, and Madison Beer. Find the action-packed visual below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

New Pleasures

Many miles separate Eden from utopia. The former sprouts, green and abundant, from untouched soil. Utopias, the work of mere humans, are simulacra of perfection, cast in streamlined shapes and buffed to a blinding gloss. On his 2018 album Zebra, composer Alexis Georgopoulos, aka Arp, sowed an organic paradise out of lustrous synthesizers and tactile percussion. It felt warm and breezy; even when it was blanketed in electronic tones, you could practically feel the wood grain on the plates of his softly struck marimba. On New Pleasures, Georgopoulos rejects Zebra’s naturalism. Instead, he peers ahead, crafting a sleek, machine-operated sanctuary out of plasticky drum machine patterns and jagged synthetic textures. Mallet instruments and fretless bass infuse the album with mild warmth, but Georgopoulos seems more interested in icy, detached soundscapes. If this is a picture of our silicon future, it’s an often airless one.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Flo Milli’s “No Face”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Flo Milli won’t let you forget that she’s from Alabama. From the opening line of 2020’s “In the Party” (“Bitch, I’m from Alabama”) to the first verse of her latest single “No Face” (“Ridin’ ’round in ’Bama”), the 22-year-old Mobile native makes it a point to rep her roots. Here, Flo Milli pays homage to her Southern heritage by rapping in a drawl over Atlanta producer Tasha Catour’s glitchy beat paired with ominous piano chords. Popularly known on the internet for her fancam-defining music and flows with the feel of “schoolyard taunts,” Flo Milli switches up her delivery on the track, demonstrating her versatility. She raps about her sexual desires at an uptempo pace reminiscent of Gucci Mane at his most playful: “Sit the Hello Kitty right on his face.” Like Trina and La Chat before her, Flo Milli continues the tradition of raunchy Southern female anthems.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Slipknot Announce New Album The End, So Far, Share New Video: Watch

Slipknot have announced their new album The End, So Far. The LP marks the follow-up to their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind and is due out September 30 via Roadrunner. The band has also shared a new single called “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” ahead of the album’s release. It arrives with an accompanying video, which was directed by percussionist and longtime Slipknot member Michael Shawn Crahan (aka “Clown”). The visual features haunting shots of a masked figure standing ahead of a low-lit crowd before cutting to shots of the band performing beneath strobe lights in a mirrored room. Watch below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Course of the Inevitable 2

Not many rappers get second winds like Lloyd Banks. His come-up as a part of 50 Cent’s G-Unit is well-documented, and his punchline-heavy raps were once called “underrated” by Kanye West, a one-time rival of 50. On songs like G-Unit’s “Stunt 101” or Diddy’s “Victory 2004,” Banks’ clever wordplay and gruff monotone made him a sturdy foil for the more animated personalities of 50 and Young Buck. Eventually, his mix of gaudy flex raps and vivid storytelling led to his own solo albums and hits, peaking in the late 2000s, just before the era of swag rap took hold.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Pink Room

One moment Kelly Zutrau’s standing tall, shoulders back and chin high, and the next she’s supine on the floor, unsure if she’ll ever stand again. The 34-year-old lead singer of the alt-pop trio Wet writes hopeful songs about heartbreak and loneliness, positioning despair as an enduring yet fleeting precursor to purpose. “I’m always interested in multiple feelings at once,” Zutrau said in a recent interview. “Not just a happy song, but happy and sad and guilty—those can all be true.” On their new EP, Pink Room, Wet forgo their trusted brand of synth-pop and make their most stripped-down songs yet, often leaving Zutrau alone with a guitar while she searches for reclamation. “I know these things, they come and go,” she repeats on “There’s a Light.” It sounds like she’s singing a hymn, a lilting brightness that inflects even her saddest lines.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Weeknd’s HBO Max Series The Idol Gets Teaser Trailer: Watch

The Weeknd has shared the first teaser trailer for The Idol, his upcoming series for HBO Max. Starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye himself, The Idol follows a female pop singer as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader. Teasing drug-fueled hookup scenes, intense dance rehearsals, and lots of power moves, the trailer claims the show is “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.” Watch it below.
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Fresh off the release of her new album Beatopia, Beabadoobee has announced a fall tour of North America. The concerts—taking place in October, November, and December—will feature support from Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown. Check out Beabadoobee’s schedule below. Shopping in Brooklyn With Beabadoobee, Grunge-Pop Sweetheart” on the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

