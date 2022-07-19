New Pleasures

Carly Rae Jepsen has joined the producer and multi-instrumentalist Lewis OfMan for a new collaborative single. Listen to “Move Me” below. In September of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’ thinking, “This is really good.” The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like, “Who made this and how can we be friends?” Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.

