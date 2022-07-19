New Pleasures

Valknee has been holed up in her bedroom since 2020, making pop songs with cute, twinkling beats that give her tracks the feel of a diary entry written in pink bubble letters. Over the past few years, the Tokyo-based rapper has lent a hand to acts from disparate scenes. She helped form the six-person rap collective Zoomgals after joining a cypher inspired by the video-chat app; she partnered with experimental producer and Orange Milk affiliate CVN as well as hip-hop idols lyrical school. Last fall, valknee’s bass-boosted collaboration with hirihiri, a leading name in Japan’s hyperpop scene, hinted at her itch to get frisky. On her latest EP, vs., she steps further into hyperpop, with high-octane songs that tap into genres like happy hardcore, Eurodance, and house.
