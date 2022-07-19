ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pleasures

By Madison Bloom
 3 days ago
Many miles separate Eden from utopia. The former sprouts, green and abundant, from untouched soil. Utopias, the work of mere humans, are simulacra of perfection, cast in streamlined shapes and buffed to a blinding gloss. On his 2018 album Zebra, composer Alexis Georgopoulos, aka Arp, sowed an organic paradise out of...

Pitchfork

FKA twigs Shares New Video for “Killer”: Watch

FKA twigs released her new song “Killer” last month, and, now, she’s back with a music video for the single. Directed by Yoann Lemoine, the visual finds FKA twigs performing intricate choreography with actor Arón Piper on a beach in Portugal. Watch below. “Twigs approached me...
Pitchfork

Listen to Little Richh’s “Chavo”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Little Ricch’s “Chavo” is the chillest drill song you will come across all week. The Crown Heights, Brooklyn rapper, who emerged in 2020 with a string of rowdy group singles, has pushed his delivery in an understated direction of late. It’s unconventional compared to the fiery, thunderous flows popular in New York right now, which makes rappers sound like they’re ready to headbutt holes in walls. Richh’s flow is brisk and his mood is steadily relaxed. In the music video, his crew interjects with the most laid back a capella section I’ve heard in some time. Aside from the vocals, the song has other nice touches: percussion that feels like drumsticks lightly sputtering against an empty paint container and a pretty funny sample clip of Chavo Guerrero’s WWE theme song.
Pitchfork

Grimes Stars in Bella Poarch’s Video for New Song “Dolls”: Watch

Bella Poarch, one of the most popular social media personalities on TikTok, has released the new song “Dolls.” It arrives with a music video directed by Andrew Donoho, created by Poarch, and co-starring Dream, Grimes, Valkyrae, Chloe Cherry, Ludwig, Mizkif, Hasanabi, Sykkuno, Larray, Miyoung, Bretman Rock, and Madison Beer. Find the action-packed visual below.
Phil Collins
Pitchfork

“YAY”

Valknee has been holed up in her bedroom since 2020, making pop songs with cute, twinkling beats that give her tracks the feel of a diary entry written in pink bubble letters. Over the past few years, the Tokyo-based rapper has lent a hand to acts from disparate scenes. She helped form the six-person rap collective Zoomgals after joining a cypher inspired by the video-chat app; she partnered with experimental producer and Orange Milk affiliate CVN as well as hip-hop idols lyrical school. Last fall, valknee’s bass-boosted collaboration with hirihiri, a leading name in Japan’s hyperpop scene, hinted at her itch to get frisky. On her latest EP, vs., she steps further into hyperpop, with high-octane songs that tap into genres like happy hardcore, Eurodance, and house.
Pitchfork

Shygirl Shares Video for New Song “Coochie (A Bedtime Story)”: Watch

Shygirl has released her new single “Coochie (A Bedtime Story).” The track arrives with a new music video from director Samuel Ibram, which follows the English vocalist in transit from a bus stop onto a horse-drawn carriage and eventually to the beach. Video footage of Shygirl singing along to the track is edited together with clips from anime films and superimposed with 3D characters. Watch below.
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Meg has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release: “since it already leaked lol,” Meg explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Pitchfork

William Hart, Founding Member of the Delfonics, Dies at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, vocalist and founding member of the Philadelphia soul group the Delfonics, has died, TMZ and The Philadelphia Inquirer report. Hart was taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia after experiencing difficulty breathing and died Thursday night due to complications from surgery, according to the reports. He was 77.
guitar.com

Dire Straits’ 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked

There’s something weirdly romantic about Dire Straits – a band that managed simultaneously to be among the biggest rock bands of all time, while at the same time not really being a rock band at all. The wonderful thing about Dire Straits is that they were born from the pub scene – in many ways Sultans Of Swing could be autobiographical. For a while, they were the band blowing dixie and doing alright thank you very much, the band who were too sensible to be rock stars, the band with a council worker on lead and a former timber sales exec on bass.
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Lizzo, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Interpol, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Lizzo, Black Midi, Beabadoobee, Interpol, Steve Lacy, Vladislav Delay, Light in the Attic Records, Lloyd Banks, and M. Geddes Gengras. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

Ian Sweet Releases New Star Stuff EP: Listen

Ian Sweet, the project the Los Angeles–based artist Jillian Medford, has released the new Star Stuff EP. In addition to the previously released track “Fight,” it includes the new single “Die a Million Times.” Watch the video for the track, and listen to the full EP, below.
Pitchfork

Thyrsis of Etna

Thyrsis of Etna is Nyles Miszczyk’s debut album, but the Ontario producer has been working behind the scenes for more than a decade, producing leftfield hip-hop and retro new wave and working as the in-house engineer at Toronto’s Royal Mountain Records, where Alvvays got their start. Miszczyk brings a producer’s mentality to his album: All 16 tracks feature a different singer. These guests range from indie heroes Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab and Vanessa Briscoe Hay of Pylon to fellow Toronto artists and labelmates and even a Nigerian rapper, Nai. But he ties it all together with a cohesive sound informed by krautrock’s motorik thump and sparkling melodies.
Pitchfork

Carly Rae Jepsen Teams With Lewis OfMan for New Song “Move Me”: Listen

Carly Rae Jepsen has joined the producer and multi-instrumentalist Lewis OfMan for a new collaborative single. Listen to “Move Me” below. In September of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’ thinking, “This is really good.” The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like, “Who made this and how can we be friends?” Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.
Pitchfork

Lexicon

Conor Mackey’s music has assumed different shapes over the past decade: proggy jazz fusion, math rock, high-speed electro. With each new turn, the Chicago composer’s studies in music theory and composition have informed the meticulousness of his approach. That foundation came through most clearly in his work as a guitarist in the five-piece Monobody, in which he built complex instrumental vistas around a moody blend of post-rock and jazz. Late last year, handling the twitchy, synth-heavy production for fellow Monobody member NNAMDÏ’s Are You Happy EP, he adopted the alias Lynyn, and on Lexicon, his debut album under the moniker, Mackey veers sharply in yet another direction, creating knotty electronic music that merges a panoply of subgenres into one pummeling package.
Pitchfork

Beatopia

Beabadoobee’s 2020 debut Fake It Flowers captured Bea Kristi as an angsty, impulsive adolescent, with the disaffected college rock hooks and box hair color to match: “Let me cut my hair and dye it red if I want to,” she bellowed over thick and dissonant guitars, on a song that began with “Kiss my ass.” But Kristi—who recently turned 22—is a different person now than the teenage singer who screamed about throwing it all away. When she finally toured the album, “I almost felt like I had to force myself back into the Fake It Flowers world,” she said. On Beatopia, Kristi moves forward by retreating backwards, finding a brighter sound in the sanctum of her inner child.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

