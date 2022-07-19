ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-19-2022]

By Airiel Sharice
Spirit 1400am
 3 days ago
Mink Envy Lashes

Business Description: “Bring your eyes alive with Mink Envy Lashes!”

Business Website: https://www.minkenvylashes.com/

B Free Dance & Cheer Academy

Business Description: “Dancers will learn the art of self-expression, confidence, and self-love through the art of dance!”

Business Website: https://app.jackrabbitclass.com/regv2.asp?id=543838

TheIrieMovement (I-REE)

Business Description: “Dance your heart out and leave it on the floor!”

Business Website: https://www.theiriemovement.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-19-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

