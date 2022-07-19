My Take: Setting the record straight on fiber internet

On June 23, Ted Bolema wrote an opinion piece regarding the August 2 fiber internet millage. I would like to take this opportunity to set the record straight on why fiber internet is a critical investment for the City of Holland.

Mr. Bolema is a member of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy's Board of Scholars. The group has ties to and funding from large corporations. Use caution when people tell you how to vote.

Mr. Bolema stated we have access to “at least a dozen private-sector internet providers.” If you’ve ever shopped for internet service, you know this isn’t realistically true. In reality, residents in Holland often have only one company that can provide high-speed internet to their home. That’s not competition, it’s a monopolistic market, which has led to high prices and poor service.

The Holland Board of Public Works, a nonprofit created to act in the best interest of its customers, would build the fiber internet infrastructure. By investing in a local utility like HBPW, Holland residents enjoy low utility rates, high service reliability, and the ability to attract investments from large employers. With over 30 years of experience in building and operating fiber infrastructure, HBPW has also offered fiber service in downtown Holland since 2016 for local residents, schools, hospitals and employers.

Mr. Boleman misrepresents the longevity of an investment in fiber technology. This technology will last for decades, well beyond the length of the millage. Fiber offers symmetrical upload and download speeds — meaning with this investment you will get approximately 1,000 Mbps download and 1,000 Mbps upload speeds. That’s enough internet bandwidth for everyone in your house to stream 4K UHD videos, work from home, complete schoolwork, talk to grandkids over Zoom, and attend a virtual healthcare session.

All at the same time.

But fiber internet cables are capable of supporting much faster speeds. Fiber cables send information using light to transmit the data along thin strands of fiberglass at almost the speed of light. For data transfer, gigabit speeds are nowhere close to fiber cable’s maximum capacity. Recent studies have shown that a single strand of fiber can carry over 44 Tbps — about a million times faster than your current internet speed. The technology to support these speeds is a long ways off but the fiber cables will comfortably support the capacity we need for decades to come.

So why would we get gigabit internet speeds (1,000 Mbps) at home with this investment? It’s simple: Most of your devices can't take advantage of internet speeds over 1,000 Mbps yet. The fastest the top-end iPhone can possibly download data over wifi is 1200 Mbps. However, over the next few years and decades as your devices (laptops, iPhones, etc.) adapt to faster connections, the fiber cables that run to your home won’t need to change, even as your internet bandwidth increases. The fiber internet cables are as capable of handling 10 gigabit speeds — or even 100 gigabit speeds — as they are of handling today’s 1 gigabit speeds. And that’s a big part of why fiber is so future-proof and an investment in Holland’s future.

Projects like those in Utopia, Utah, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, have seen fantastic success for their residents. According to a study by Harvard, city-owned broadband networks are generally cheaper and provide more straight-forward pricing than private internet providers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, the internet is a critical piece of infrastructure in our connected world. Yet according to a study conducted by Ottawa County, 26 percent of households in the county do not have access to internet speeds that meet minimum standards for broadband connectivity as defined by the FCC. And just 15 percent of households have access to service 100 Mbps or higher, speeds that should be the FCC’s minimum standards according to industry experts and politicians.

By voting yes on Aug. 2, you will have access to 1,000 Mbps speeds and more competitive prices than are possible with today’s monopolistic market. Fiber internet is a critical piece of infrastructure for economic development and the future of our community. A community-owned, open-access fiber network will give Holland future-proof, affordable, and local service.

Vote "yes" on Aug. 2 to support the future of Holland. Visit hollandfiber.org to learn more.

— Josh DeVries is a senior financial analyst and a resident in the City of Holland.