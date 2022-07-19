ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Letter: Vote for Nancy DeBoer in 86th state House district

By The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
I am supporting Nancy DeBoer for the 86th state House position. I know Nancy to be trustworthy, experienced and open to listening to all sides of an issue.

Trust is the foundation of any relationship. I trust Nancy to do her research on the issues and make the best decision for her constituents. She is willing to reach across the aisle politically to create policy and law for all people of our region.

Nancy has experience in local government as a former Holland City Council member and as a former mayor of the city of Holland. As an elected official, I know firsthand the steep learning curve of a new position. Nancy has an excellent knowledge base from serving locally to move Michigan forward in education, economics and the environment.

I know Nancy to be a person who leans in to listen to your concerns. At one time we were opponents. Now we are friends. She and I may not always agree on issues. I know that I am heard and Nancy will use her head and heart to make the best decision for all.

Linda Miskovetz Falstad

Holland

