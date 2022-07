CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver in Contra Costa County earlier this year. According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were served at a home on Vinewood Way in Antioch around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch and San Francisco, along with 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco, were arrested without incident.

