Goodwill Easterseals set to hold hiring event tommorow

Goodwill holding hiring event LISA POWELL/STAFF FILE PHOTO

DAYTON — The Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is set to hold its event tomorrow, July 20, in Dayton.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley on South Main Street in Dayton according to a press release.

The event is set to start at noon and run until 2:00 p.m.

Positions include:

Donation Attendant

Store Manager

Assistant Store Manager

E-Commerce Clerk

Outlet Dock Workers

Donation Processor

Sales Associate

Store Supervisor

Store Supervisor in Training

Baler

