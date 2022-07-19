ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Goodwill Easterseals set to hold hiring event tommorow

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Goodwill holding hiring event

DAYTON — The Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is set to hold its event tomorrow, July 20, in Dayton.

The event will be held at the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley on South Main Street in Dayton according to a press release.

The event is set to start at noon and run until 2:00 p.m.

Positions include:

  • Donation Attendant
  • Store Manager
  • Assistant Store Manager
  • E-Commerce Clerk
  • Outlet Dock Workers
  • Donation Processor
  • Sales Associate
  • Store Supervisor
  • Store Supervisor in Training
  • Baler

