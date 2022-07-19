ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipola’s Collier taken in first round of MLB Draft

By Sam Granville
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WMBB) – Chipola third baseman, Cam Collier, was the first of several NJCAA Panhandle Conference players selected in the first two days of the MLB Draft.

17-year-old Collier was taken with the No. 18 overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds after reclassifying his junior high school season to play for Chipola and become draft eligible a year early.

With the first-round selection, Collier became the highest drafted NJCAA position player since 2013.

Northwest Florida right-handed pitcher Jake Madden was selected in the fourth round as No. 118 overall to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chipola right-handed pitcher Kenya Huggins will reunite with his teammate, Collier, as he was selected to the Reds in the fourth round at No. 123 overall.

In the sixth round, former Northwest Florida pitcher Dylan Delucia, the Most Outstanding Player at the 2022 Men’s College World Series, was selected No. 181 overall to the Cleveland Guardians.

Rounds 11-20 of the MLB draft continue Tuesday afternoon, Bay County natives RJ Yeager and Carson Dorsey are still available on the board.

