ABF set to hold hiring event in Dayton area today

DAYTON — ABF Freight will hold a two-day hiring event in the Dayton area starting today.

The carrier company is looking to hire full-time road drivers, participants in the company’s road driver development program, and forklift operators.

Those interested should go to 8051 Center Point 70 Boulevard. The event is scheduled to last from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. July 19-20.

There will be a $10,000 signing bonus for full-time road drivers, a $5,000 hiring bonus for driver development program participants and full-time forklift operators, and a $250 signing bonus for part-time forklift operators.

During the event, candidates can expect assistance with job applications, interviews with ABF recruiters, and potential job offers.

“There’s never been a better time to join the ABF team,” said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. “Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive — it’s more than just a job, it’s a career. If you live in the Dayton area and you’re looking to join a company with excellent benefits, frequent home time and ongoing training opportunities, we hope to see you at the event.”

