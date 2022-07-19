ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Study: Student gains last year narrowed COVID learning gap

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGW72_0gkONQ5a00

Despite a year of disruptions, students largely made academic gains this past year that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic and outpaced the previous school year, according to new research released Tuesday from NWEA, a nonprofit research group that administers standardized tests.

Gains across income levels partially closed the gap in learning that resulted from the pandemic, researchers found. But students in high-poverty schools had fallen further behind, making it likely they will need more time than their higher-income peers to make a full recovery.

The results are a measured sign of hope for academic recovery from COVID-19. But sustained effort and investment in education remain crucial.

“These signs of rebounding are especially heartening during another challenging school year of more variants, staff shortages, and a host of uncertainties. We think that speaks volumes to the tremendous effort put forth by our schools to support students,” Karyn Lewis, director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, and the study’s co-author, said in a statement.

The study used data from more than 8 million students who took the MAP Growth assessment in reading and math during the three school years impacted by COVID. Those numbers were then compared with data from three years before the pandemic.

The study found that if rebounding occurs at the same pace it did in the 2021-2022 school year, the timeline for a full recovery would likely reach beyond the 2024 deadline for schools to spend their federal funds.

For the average elementary school student, researchers projected it would take three years to reach where they would have been without the pandemic. For older students, recovery could take much longer. Across grade levels, subject and demographic groups, the exact timeline can vary widely and researchers found most students will need more than the two years where increased federal funding is available.

Some of the most successful interventions for students involved increasing instructional time, ranging from more class time, intensive tutoring, or high-quality summer programming, said Lindsay Dworkin, senior vice president for policy and communications at NWEA. But those initiatives can be costly and complex, and districts may hesitate to implement them when recovery funds have a fast-approaching deadline to be spent.

“The funding expires in such a short amount of time that districts are really struggling with, ‘What can I do that will be big and impactful and I only need to do for two years?’” Dworkin said in an interview. “I think if they knew that there would be more federal money coming and that it would be sustained, that would make all the difference both in the kind of creativity we would see from states and districts.”

Dworkin also said that while the study looked at national trends, understanding the unique and specific local context was essential to figuring out how to best support children in schools. In addition to variation across student groups, districts that share similar characteristics, such as demographics and poverty levels, still showed large variation in student outcomes.

“If you are a district leader, there’s just no national story that is going to tell you enough about your district context, without the hard work of digging into the data and understanding what it says and then tailoring the interventions to match,” Dworkin said.

___

Ma covers education and equity for AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/anniema15

___

The Associated Press’ reporting around issues of race and ethnicity is supported in part by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Essence

13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School

Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Covid#Poverty#Nwea#Map
SFGate

California Becomes First State to Move Back School Start Times

Go ahead and hit that snooze button one more time. High school and middle school classes in California will start later than ever when the school year begins this fall. That means that students (and the parents who schlep them to school) can look forward to a little extra sleep.
Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Judge blocked West Virginia school choice program after more than 3,000 students have already been approved

A West Virginia judge shot down a scholarship program offering public money for private education, calling it unconstitutional. After a hearing that lasted a little over an hour-long, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Wednesday ruled that the Hope Scholarship program that provides state funds for students leaving the public school system violated the state Constitution. The scholarship program was established after the state legislature passed a law in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Study: Black, Hispanic Americans More Likely To View COVID-19 Masks As Essential

American Blacks and Hispanics consider wearing masks a higher COVID-19 pandemic safety precaution compared to Whites, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center poll. Results of the poll, taken in May, were published on Tuesday (July 5), as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a new variant of omicron is now dominant in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDKA News Radio

US teacher shortage expected for the upcoming school year

Although we are hardly halfway through July, many parents and students may already be thinking about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. When students do go back to class, they may find fewer teachers than they remember. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all states in the...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify what makes Delta variant dangerous and explain recent surge in COVID infections

Since June, the number of COVID-19 infections started rising again, as the most transmissible omicron variant started picking up delta variant mutations leading to new subvariants BA.4/BA.5 and Deltacron variants. Out of all the five known variants of concern, which have been shown to evade therapeutic antibodies and vaccines developed against unmutated, original SARS-CoV-2 virus, delta is the most virulent leading to severe symptoms and increased mortality among infected people. A new peer-reviewed study provides answers to why delta is the most lethal variant of SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy