Dundy County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Chase, Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chase; Frontier; Hayes HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values up to 100 expected. For the Heat Advisory Saturday, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Chase, Hayes and Frontier Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values as high as 105 to 107 degrees on Friday and Saturday. * WHERE...In Kansas, Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow County. * WHEN...During the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. * IMPACTS...Increased likelihood of heat related illness.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Blaine, Boyd, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Keith, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Blaine; Boyd; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; Perkins; Wheeler HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures above 100 expected. * WHERE...Northeast plains of Colorado. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
BROOMFIELD, CO

