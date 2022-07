This week the Cincinnati Opera will make history with the world of “Castor and Patience.” The opera tells the story of a long overdue family reunion which finds two African American cousins at odds over the fate of a historic parcel of land they have inherited in the American South. The work continues probe historical and continuing obstacles to Black land ownership in the U.S. The work, which was set to world premiere in 2020 is the latest opera by acclaimed composer Gregory Spears.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO