Montgomery County, MD

The wretched Marc Elrich has ruined Montgomery County — the voters can get rid of him today

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter closing the schools for the better part of a year, Montgomery County’s Health Department did not let up in the first week of the 2021-2022 school year. It imposed the nation’s strictest quarantine rules, sending home 1,000 students, faculty, and staff. County Executive Marc Elrich defended...

Donna G
2d ago

please vote this man out .The children have suffered bc of him . if you love lockdowns vote for him.

David Blair Has Narrow Lead in Montgomery County Executive Democratic Primary With 246 of 258 Precincts Reporting

With 246 of 258 election day precincts reporting, David Blair (28,961, 39.63%) holds a slight lead over incumbent Marc Elrich (27,770, 38.00%) in the Montgomery County Executive Democratic primary. Hans Riemer is currently in third (14,911, 20.40%) and Peter James in fourth (1,445, 1.98%). Reardon Sullivan (6,840, 63.58%) leads the Republican primary over Shelly Skolnick (4,949, 36.42%).
Hans Riemer Concedes County Executive Democratic Primary; David Blair Narrowly Leads Marc Elrich With Mail-In/Provisional Ballots Not Yet Counted

Hans Riemer has officially conceded in the still-to-be determined Democratic primary for Montgomery County Exefutive. Riemer received 14,911 (20.4%) votes, coming in third behind David Blair (28,961, 39.63%) and incumbent Marc Elrich (27,770, 38%) with all 258 Election Day precincts reporting. The mail-in and provisional ballots still have to be counted. Riemer’s message can be seen below:
