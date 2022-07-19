ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s migrant surge swamps DC

By Washington Examiner
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn direct orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security released 79,652 migrants into the United States last month after they were detained for illegally crossing the southern border. This brings the total number of illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. on Biden’s watch to...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 139

William Rowe
2d ago

More states should be bussing these invaders to DC. Would not hurt to bus them to Delaware, NY, Connecticut and other states and demorat areas that push for open borders.

Reply(7)
127
Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago

And that’s the ones they caught and know about - the real number is probably twice that - they willingly break the law to enter they will continue to break laws once here 🤬

Reply
85
eric elderkin
1d ago

no better place for all these illegalls to be. and the mayor cryes how they are ruining their city. Good luck mayor. hold your party responsible

Reply
43
Fox News

The 'Joe Biden body bags' continue to worsen due to Biden's 'dereliction of duty' at southern border: Sen Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz said the "Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse" as a result of President Biden's "dereliction of duty" at the southern border Friday on "Hannity." SEN. CRUZ: The body bags are piling up. We saw just a few weeks ago over 50 illegal immigrants in a tractor trailer outside of San Antonio die of heat exposure, including kids as young as 13. Last year, we had 100,000 people die of drug overdoses with this fentanyl explosion. And the Joe Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse and worse. And Sean, the only good thing of all of this horror is it's opening people's eyes. I think November is going to be a red tidal wave. I think South Texas is going to turn red. And if and when Republicans retake Congress, I believe one of the very first priorities is that we should impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. I think the House will do that. And the Senate needs to conduct a trial. We need to put on a trial, and put on the evidence of the people [who] are suffering and dying as a result of Joe Biden's dereliction of duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden throws the Border Patrol under the bus

Two Border Patrol agents tried to help the Texas Department of Public Safety secure the southern border last September. For that crime, President Joe Biden wants them punished. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility released a 500-page report last Friday, summarizing the findings of a 10-month investigation into...
DEL RIO, TX
WashingtonExaminer

Nancy Pelosi's team responds to uproar over computer chip stock purchase by husband

Nancy Pelosi's office said the House speaker had no prior knowledge of or involvement with any stock transactions after a financial disclosure report showed that her husband, Paul Pelosi, had purchased up to $5 million in stocks for a top semiconductor company days before the Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would benefit the U.S. chip manufacturing industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

DC feels sting of Biden border policy

DC FEELS STING OF BIDEN BORDER POLICY. Last month, this newsletter focused on the Biden administration's practice of allowing illegal border crossers to stay in the United States. Documents made public as a result of a lawsuit over border policy revealed just how many illegal crossers the administration has admitted into the country. It's a big number.
WASHINGTON, DC

