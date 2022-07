The driver of an SUV that ended up in the Kentucky River near the Hazard Water Plant Monday night is apparently going to be alright. Hazard Police say a tree had fallen across the road near the Dipsy Doodle Curve and when the driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting the tree, they went over the embankment and ended up in the North Fork of the River.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO